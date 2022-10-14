The Week in Housing: Swan struggles, rent reversals and more mergers

Good afternoon.

It never rains but it pours, doesn’t it? The past five days have been some of the busiest I remember as news editor, with huge housing news bombs dropping on what has seemed like an hourly basis.

So, with that in mind, I’m going to do something different with The Week in Housing this week and take you through the past seven days. It might be a bumper one.

It all started last Friday. In the morning, we received a press release from the government saying that it would be launching its first legal action against a building owner because of fire safety remediation delays.

The government announced that it was looking to take action against Grey GR Ltd Partnership, which owns a block in Stevenage that is still to be fixed, despite the desperation of leaseholders.

If remediation doesn’t start, the action will be launched by the government’s Recovery Strategy Unit. This was set up under Michael Gove when he was housing secretary, to go after developers and freeholders that drag their feet in making safe the blocks that they own or that they developed.

But that was not that on Friday. Any trade magazine news editor fears the Friday 3.30pm press release. So you can imagine my dismay when, at 3.30pm last Friday, an email carrying the words “Clarion”, “ombudsman” and “investigation” landed in my inbox.