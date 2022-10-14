The Week in Housing: Swan struggles, rent reversals and more mergers

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
It never rains but it pours, doesn’t it? The past five days have been some of the busiest I remember as news editor, with huge housing news bombs dropping on what has seemed like an hourly basis.
So, with that in mind, I’m going to do something different with The Week in Housing this week and take you through the past seven days. It might be a bumper one.
It all started last Friday. In the morning, we received a press release from the government saying that it would be launching its first legal action against a building owner because of fire safety remediation delays.
The government announced that it was looking to take action against Grey GR Ltd Partnership, which owns a block in Stevenage that is still to be fixed, despite the desperation of leaseholders.
If remediation doesn’t start, the action will be launched by the government’s Recovery Strategy Unit. This was set up under Michael Gove when he was housing secretary, to go after developers and freeholders that drag their feet in making safe the blocks that they own or that they developed.
But that was not that on Friday. Any trade magazine news editor fears the Friday 3.30pm press release. So you can imagine my dismay when, at 3.30pm last Friday, an email carrying the words “Clarion”, “ombudsman” and “investigation” landed in my inbox.
After announcing a special investigation into Clarion earlier this year, the report officially dropped on Monday. The ombudsman found multiple service failures, including in areas such as damp and mould, complaint-handling and record-keeping.
The investigation looked into 13 cases involving Clarion, including one in which it found the policy aims the landlord had around damp and mould were not met in practice.
Off the back of the report, Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, wrote a comment piece in which she accepted that there were issues in a small number of homes, and committed to doing better. However, she added that many of the issues could not be fixed by landlords alone, and used the comment piece to call for additional funding from government and support for residents amid the rent cap proposals.
But if Clarion’s issues are with its services, Swan has much bigger problems. This week threw up serious questions about the housing association’s finances. On Tuesday, we reported on a trading update that confirmed the association had once again missed its deadline for submitting its accounts. In an accompanying statement it was also revealed that Orbit had lent Swan £40m before merger talks broke down between the two.
This was followed on Wednesday by the news that Swan had breached its loan agreement on a £250m bond funded by global investment firm M&G, because of the late filing of accounts.
However, arguably most worrying was the news yesterday that Swan only had cash to fund its subsidiaries until early December if its current unaudited cash flow projections are correct and its merger talks with Sanctuary are unsuccessful. This makes the merger deal with Sanctuary all the more important, with a 30 November date set for its completion.
The regulator appears confident that it can be done. “We are working closely with Swan and Sanctuary as they take the deal forward and are fully engaged in the process,” it said.
Where are we? Oh yes, Wednesday, right. In the middle of this, there was news of another major merger in the sector. This time we heard that two large North West landlords, Great Places and Mosscare St Vincent’s, are intending to join forces and create a 33,000-home organisation.
It is the latest in a flurry of merger deals in recent months, as the sector sees consolidation as the way to ride out the coming storms of inflation and the rent cap.
And I haven’t even got to the biggest housing political drama of the week, which saw the government appear to rip up the housing policy rulebook, and then appear to stitch it back together again.
On Monday, a report in The Times seemed to suggest that new reforms were likely to mean the no-fault eviction ban and affordable housing quotas faced the chop.
It was the report on the no-fault eviction ban that got the most heat. There was real anger that the policy, which has widespread support and appeared to be a done deal, could go.
This anger was turned up to 11 when ITV journalist Daniel Hewitt reported that the government was also considering scrapping the Social Housing Regulation Bill as part of its reforms.
This was quickly kyboshed by the government, which stated that it had “no plans” to axe the post-Grenfell legislation currently under consideration.
Any thought that the government would not push the ‘no-fault’ evictions ban through was also dismissed, with Liz Truss, the prime minister herself, confirming during Prime Minister’s Questions that the government would honour this manifesto pledge.
And, to end the week, this morning we saw Onward Homes hit with two severe maladministration findings over damp and mould.
The landlord has now been made to pay £2,715 in compensation, after failing to handle a compliant from a Manchester resident about damp and mould caused by rotten window frames.
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