The Week in Housing: temporary accommodation spend hits new high, ombudsman learnings and RSH update on small landlords

Good afternoon.

Concerns were raised from across the UK this week about the quality and use of temporary accommodation as spending in England reached a new high.

Councils in England spent a record £2.8bn on temporary accommodation last year, with the annual bill rising by 25% as the homelessness crisis deepens.

A major driver of this is the fact that the amount councils can claim back is currently capped to 90% of the Local Housing Allowance rates from 2011. It’s an issue that the government is being heavily lobbied to reform.

In Wales, a thinktank called on the country’s government to ban the use of properties with the worst safety hazards from being deemed suitable as temporary housing.

A separate issue with this type of housing was revealed in Scotland as homeless households were not offered temporary accommodation despite legal entitlement to it more than 16,000 times last year.