A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: ‘test-and-learn’ approach to Awaab’s Law, and Housing 2025 #UKhousing

The sector got clarity on the timing of a consultation on rent convergence and when the new AHP will open for bidding .

On the first day of the annual conference, Sir Keir Starmer, the prime minister, set out how his government intends to keep its promises to the sector in an exclusive comment piece for Inside Housing.

The event coincided with the publication of our latest annual Biggest Builders Survey. This showed that the £39bn for the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) announced in the Spending Review came just in time, as it revealed a drop in completions .

This week, the government revealed further details on Awaab’s Law, at the same time as thousands of delegates attended the Housing 2025 conference in Manchester.

In a ministerial statement, the housing secretary set out further details on Awaab’s Law, with the government proposing taking a “test-and-learn” approach to the requirements.

From 27 October, social landlords will have to address all emergency and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants within fixed timeframes, detailed here. Two more phases that will include more hazards will be introduced in 2026 and 2027.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, also announced a probe into claims-farming, to ensure that both tenants and landlords were “not unfairly targeted” for disrepair cases.

Delegates at the conference heard that AI might help meet the timescales under Awaab’s Law. Check out our day one round-up here.

On Wednesday, the long-standing issue of skills capacity came up at the conference. Ensuring the quality of retrofit work by improving skills and workforce capacity was described as “fundamental” to successful projects that meet climate targets.

Delegates heard that councils face a “real challenge” in attracting talent and upping their capacity to leverage greater devolution to meet local housing needs.

Thankfully, for development plans at least, this week the Department for Work and Pensions announced funding of more than £130m to help jobseekers into the construction sector.

The Chartered Institute of Housing welcomed the news, but said it hoped it marked the beginning of a wider set of initiatives to “restore capacity across the entire housing ecosystem, which needs to include equipping local authorities with the planning and ecological expertise they need to deliver their local plans”.

Our day two round-up has all the talking points.