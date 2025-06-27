The Week in Housing: ‘test-and-learn’ approach to Awaab’s Law, and Housing 2025

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This week, the government revealed further details on Awaab’s Law, at the same time as thousands of delegates attended the Housing 2025 conference in Manchester.
The event coincided with the publication of our latest annual Biggest Builders Survey. This showed that the £39bn for the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) announced in the Spending Review came just in time, as it revealed a drop in completions.
On the first day of the annual conference, Sir Keir Starmer, the prime minister, set out how his government intends to keep its promises to the sector in an exclusive comment piece for Inside Housing.
The sector got clarity on the timing of a consultation on rent convergence and when the new AHP will open for bidding.
In a ministerial statement, the housing secretary set out further details on Awaab’s Law, with the government proposing taking a “test-and-learn” approach to the requirements.
From 27 October, social landlords will have to address all emergency and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants within fixed timeframes, detailed here. Two more phases that will include more hazards will be introduced in 2026 and 2027.
Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, also announced a probe into claims-farming, to ensure that both tenants and landlords were “not unfairly targeted” for disrepair cases.
Delegates at the conference heard that AI might help meet the timescales under Awaab’s Law. Check out our day one round-up here.
On Wednesday, the long-standing issue of skills capacity came up at the conference. Ensuring the quality of retrofit work by improving skills and workforce capacity was described as “fundamental” to successful projects that meet climate targets.
Delegates heard that councils face a “real challenge” in attracting talent and upping their capacity to leverage greater devolution to meet local housing needs.
Thankfully, for development plans at least, this week the Department for Work and Pensions announced funding of more than £130m to help jobseekers into the construction sector.
The Chartered Institute of Housing welcomed the news, but said it hoped it marked the beginning of a wider set of initiatives to “restore capacity across the entire housing ecosystem, which needs to include equipping local authorities with the planning and ecological expertise they need to deliver their local plans”.
Our day two round-up has all the talking points.
On day three, the conference heard that small private landlords could be pushed out of the sector because of the Renters’ Rights Bill, as their homes are snapped up by institutional landlords offering those homes to councils as temporary accommodation. The final day’s round-up from Housing 2025 is here.
See if you can spot yourself at the conference on day one, day two and day three.
Elsewhere, in the latest round of judgements from the Regulator of Social Housing, Anchor was downgraded to a non-compliant G3 for governance.
In its latest Quarterly Survey, the regulator warned social landlords that they must “continue to work at pace to address any fire safety risks in buildings”, as 18% of affected blocks still have no clear completion date.
Housemark revealed its initial analysis of the second full year of the tenant satisfaction measures – and it’s positive news. The data firm found that, after hitting a five-year low in 2023-24, overall tenant satisfaction has climbed to 72.5%, up from the 71.3% reported by the regulator last year.
A major trade body has suspended 14 members for failing to meet its standards, and for non-compliance with its independent audit process.
The MP for Barking wrote to the local council on behalf of residents on the Gascoigne estate, as she believes their concerns around air quality, mould exposure and general disrepair are being left unanswered.
We learned that supported housing provision will be included in the government’s long-term housing strategy.
In Scotland, a survey found that the number of small and medium-sized house builders is at a 20-year low. This comes as new government statistics showed that social housebuilding in Scotland hit its lowest level in a decade.
In an exclusive interview, one real estate company set out how it plans to grow its for-profit provider – and delivered a message for housing associations.
The winners of the Women in Housing and Housing Heroes Awards 2025 were revealed this week, alongside the Unlock Net Zero Awards 2025 winners – massive congratulations to all.
Have a great weekend.
Grainne Cuffe, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: grainne.cuffe@oceanmedia.co.uk
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