The Week in Housing: the building safety build-up

Good afternoon.

It occurred to me earlier this week that it has been exactly four years since I wrote my first ever story on the building safety crisis.

A big day as the Building Safety Bill is set to go in front of MPs again later



Today is also exactly four years since I wrote my first story on the building safety crisis👇



Here’s a🧵on four years of that work and a decent timeline of how we got herehttps://t.co/zIVK6N43MN — Jack Simpson 💚 (@JSimpsonjourno) April 20, 2022

The story, written for a previous employer, was about major house builder Barratt’s decision to pay £2m to help fix the cladding on a block in Croydon that was covered in aluminium composite material.

In the story, then-housing secretary Sajid Javid praised Barratt and said that building owners and house builders should follow its example and cover the cost of work so that leaseholders do not have to.

In those four years, a lot has changed, but funnily enough the position of the government has not.

Still now, current housing secretary Michael Gove maintains that developers and building owners should pay for work and leaseholders “should not have to pay a penny”.