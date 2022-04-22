The Week in Housing: the building safety build-up

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Good afternoon.
It occurred to me earlier this week that it has been exactly four years since I wrote my first ever story on the building safety crisis.
A big day as the Building Safety Bill is set to go in front of MPs again later— Jack Simpson 💚 (@JSimpsonjourno) April 20, 2022
Today is also exactly four years since I wrote my first story on the building safety crisis👇
Here’s a🧵on four years of that work and a decent timeline of how we got herehttps://t.co/zIVK6N43MN
The story, written for a previous employer, was about major house builder Barratt’s decision to pay £2m to help fix the cladding on a block in Croydon that was covered in aluminium composite material.
In the story, then-housing secretary Sajid Javid praised Barratt and said that building owners and house builders should follow its example and cover the cost of work so that leaseholders do not have to.
In those four years, a lot has changed, but funnily enough the position of the government has not.
Still now, current housing secretary Michael Gove maintains that developers and building owners should pay for work and leaseholders “should not have to pay a penny”.
However, under Mr Gove the instructions seem less empty than they did all of those years ago, and in the years that followed for that matter. There was a step change at the start of this year and there have been a series of wins for leaseholders in recent months.
This week saw a further step towards protecting more leaseholders.
After the majority of the country’s major house builders signed up to a government pledge last week that would see them fund the remediation of the blocks they own, as well as pay into a levy to fix the remainder of developments, further steps were laid out yesterday.
It is important to say that while the majority of major house builders have signed up, there are still quite a few builders that have not, as revealed by Inside Housing last week.
This week, the Building Safety Bill passed through the Commons and edged closer to bringing in laws that will further limit the costs faced by leaseholders.
The bill – which will bring in caps for leaseholder bills, ensure a stricter regulatory regime and give leaseholders and building owners more power to recoup costs from those responsible – marks significant progress from where we were four years ago.
However, as the lively debate exposed, there are still more things that many feel need ironing out.
Labour called for a number of amendments, including one that would provide blanket protection for buildings smaller than 11 metres and scrapping caps to ensure that leaseholders do not have to pay anything towards remediation costs.
The bill was ultimately voted through without taking on these amendments, but there will be an option for these to be discussed further and potentially added at a later date through secondary legislation.
Elsewhere, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and the Housing Ombudsman were in front of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee this week to discuss the future regulation of the sector.
Interestingly, the discussion moved on to the regulation of for-profit housing providers and the idea was mooted by the English regulator of setting fines against those organisations that breach its standards.
Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the RSH, said that unlike traditional social landlords where fines would ultimately hurt the tenants, in the case of for-profits, fines could be more impactful as they will focus the minds of shareholders.
For those for-profit providers backed by huge multibillion-pound investment firms, the fines would need to be big before shareholders become twitchy.
Our coverage of the exempt accommodation sector continues. We revealed last week that one non-compliant exempt provider that houses more than 700 tenants currently employs only two full-time staff members.
Also this week, senior reporter Grainne Cuffe interviewed Paul Hackett, chief executive of Optivo, to get a better understanding of the plans behind the landlord’s merger with Southern Housing Group. Optivo and Southern are currently in talks for a merger that would create a new 77,000-home association. It is the latest London-based mega-merger.
Quote of the week
“We are deeply concerned about the government’s policy to process some people’s asylum applications through Rwanda. It fails on the basic principle of needing to treat people with human decency. We strongly urge the government to reconsider its approach”
Large G15 landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley criticised the government’s multimillion-pound scheme that will see asylum seekers sent to Rwanda.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
@JSimpsonjourno
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Non-compliant exempt provider that houses 700 tenants employs only two full-time staff members
English regulator may fine for-profit providers for breaches
Revealed: several large house builders yet to sign government’s cladding pledge
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