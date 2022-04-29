The Week in Housing: the decarbonisation debacle

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
When it comes to tackling climate change, policy is most important.
If you don’t have the political impetus and funding to support the decarbonisation aims, you might as well go and buy a boat and prepare yourself for a Kevin Costner-style world covered in water.
However, the policies are only good if the administration is good. The policy is the grand vision, the administration is the reality.
This week, Inside Housing revealed major discord between the grand vision of one of the government’s flagship decarbonisation policies and the reality of how it is working.
The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund sat proudly in the government’s manifesto as one of the key ways the country would move towards its 2050 net zero aims. More than £3.8bn would be spent over 10 years to retrofit hundreds of thousands of social homes.
In 2020, that vision was already beginning to not meet reality, with the government instead launching a Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator that would provide “an initial investment to learn lessons and catalyse innovation in retrofitting for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund”.
On Monday, Lucie Heath revealed that even this wasn’t going to plan. Her scoop through Freedom of Information requests revealed that, of the 17 councils that had received funding through this, nine hadn’t started a single property by the fund’s December deadline.
Only one of the councils had completed its agreed retrofit project. That was Clackmannanshire Council, which completed the grand total of 15 homes.
All of the councils that provided these reports cited supply chain issues as a key reason why their projects have been delayed.
The climate crisis is immediate and requires swift action. Every year is crucial. It is very worrying that so many of these potentially transformative schemes are struggling to get out of the starting blocks.
Today, it was a different type of green agenda Inside Housing was reporting on. Birmingham has become the capital of exempt accommodation. The rise in these types of properties has resulted in a crackdown by the council and the West Midlands Police.
Today, we revealed that a specially formed unit set up to investigate instances of criminality had investigated hundreds of cases. It found widespread criminality, from the discovery of cannabis farms and loaded firearms, to potential fraud and intelligence of prostitution taking place in some properties.
A total of 453 investigations had been completed, with 166 of these linked to serious organised crime in some way.
Earlier in the week, we were made aware of what the government’s plan to name and shame underperforming landlords looked like, with the country’s largest landlord the focus.
After it received a severe maladministration judgment from the Housing Ombudsman over repeated failures in complaint handling, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities tweeted the judgement and announced publicly that ministers would be writing to Clarion to express concerns over what had occurred.
Whether tweeting a judgement that is already public and has been covered by media will be the biggest deterrent remains to be seen.
Inside Housing’s reporters have also been busy bees this week at conferences around the country. Grainne Cuffe was at the National Federation of ALMOs conference yesterday, the first in three years. Topics included improving equality, diversity and inclusion; building safety; tackling poverty; housing; and employment.
A big focus throughout the day was resident engagement, which appeared to be high on the priority list for those who spoke, no doubt because the regulator’s tenant satisfaction measures are looming (results of consultation are likely to be out in September).
Chief reporter Stephen Delahunty was at Tai, the Welsh housing sector’s biggest event. You can read what the big talking points were in his dispatches here.
Quote of the week
“Our ethnicity pay gap is in excess of 20% and that is something that we’re uncomfortable with.”
Margaret Dodwell, chief executive of Lewisham Homes, highlights the work needed within her organisation to improve the ethnicity pay gap and make the organisation more representative of where it works. Read the full story here.
Editor’s pick
Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund: majority of councils failed to retrofit single home by deadline
Firearms and cannabis farms found in Birmingham homes as part of exempt accommodation crackdown
Putting the women who built London’s social housing on the map
Deptford fire: 120 firefighters sent to tackle roof fire in housing block
Merseyside-based landlord secures top governance grading two years after being non-compliant
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