The Week in Housing: the decarbonisation debacle

Good afternoon.

When it comes to tackling climate change, policy is most important.

If you don’t have the political impetus and funding to support the decarbonisation aims, you might as well go and buy a boat and prepare yourself for a Kevin Costner-style world covered in water.

However, the policies are only good if the administration is good. The policy is the grand vision, the administration is the reality.

This week, Inside Housing revealed major discord between the grand vision of one of the government’s flagship decarbonisation policies and the reality of how it is working.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund sat proudly in the government’s manifesto as one of the key ways the country would move towards its 2050 net zero aims. More than £3.8bn would be spent over 10 years to retrofit hundreds of thousands of social homes.

In 2020, that vision was already beginning to not meet reality, with the government instead launching a Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator that would provide “an initial investment to learn lessons and catalyse innovation in retrofitting for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund”.