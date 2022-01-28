The Week in Housing: the (for) profit’s song

You only have to look at the Statistical Data Return to see the growth. This year, 51 for-profit providers reported 13,671 units of social stock in 2021. This was a 50% increase on 2020 (9,313) and an 1,465% increase from 2017 when there was just 873 reported homes.

The attractiveness of social housing is clear for the companies behind these new players, particularly longer-term investors like Blackstone and L&G. Slow and stable returns make it a great place to plant their money. As environmental, social and corporate factors become even more important for investors, social housing, which ticks most of these boxes, will become even more attractive sector to lend money to and actively take part in.

But the expansion has been turbo charged of late, largely because of market forces. Larger social landlords are increasingly moving away from Section 106 agreements and focusing on land-led development due to quality issues and better development expertise within organisations. For-profits operate almost exclusively in this area and are hoovering up Section 106.

There are also the cost challenges that many traditional social landlords are currently facing. With more and more capital being put towards current tenants, because of net zero, building safety costs and general upkeep of ageing stock, there is less money around to go towards building or acquiring new homes.

Not only do for-profits often have big funds readily available, but as new kids on the block they don’t have to spend it on fixing, retrofitting or making safe old stock.

However, is putting a great percentage of social housing in the hands of for-profit providers a good thing? There is definitely some trepidation.

There has been a complaint for some time from some associations that for-profits with their desire to buy up Section 106 homes was driving up prices for competing social landlords. For-profit providers also tend to focus on shared ownership and affordable rent; there is only a small percentage of social rent being delivered by them.

There is also the argument that while housing associations must recycle their surplus into fixing social housing and building new homes, for-profits are not under the same pressure. They are instead more driven by shareholders, and as a result there is the fear that money will be pulled out of social housing.

There is also the image issue, with some arguing that having for-profit providers that are driven by returns could threaten housing associations’ charitable reputation and potentially undermine trust in the sector.

While these are relevant concerns, the country is facing a housing crisis. To help ease it, more homes need to be built. To do this, money is needed. More money will not come from the government.

For-profit providers can bring these much-needed funds, and as traditional housing associations feel cost pinches at the moment, it is even more needed.

For-profits are now an established part of the sector and are becoming increasingly important players in the supply of affordable homes. This isn’t going to change. If these new homes are well managed and well maintained, this shouldn’t necessarily be seen as a bad thing.

Elsewhere, Inside Housing published a big story on the sale of one of the construction sector’s biggest insulation products. Today we revealed that Kingspan has halted sales of a flagship insulation product that was used on Grenfell Tower, after tests which saw it fail to obtain its advertised fire safety grade triggered intervention from the government’s product safety watchdog.

Jack Simpson, news editor

@JSimpsonjourno

Editor’s picks: five must-read stories