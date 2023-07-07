The future of council housing and its current performance under the microscope in the Week in Housing round-up of the week's most significant news in #ukhousing

That’s the future, but Inside Housing also took a detailed look at one council’s existing plans to up delivery and the model it is using to do so, in an interview with Emma Osmundsen, from council-owned housing developer Sixty Bricks. Ms Osmundsen set out her plans to deliver the “best council homes in the world” and 5,000 homes in 15 years.

James Jamieson, outgoing chair of the LGA, said the plan should include five-year local housing deals to be given to all areas of England that want them by 2025, combining funding from multiple existing national housing programmes into a single pot.

Council housing was under the microscope this week, as the Local Government Association’s (LGA) Annual Conference kicked off with calls for government to adopt a six-point plant to drive a significant increase in council housebuilding .

Some of the big strategic problems councils are currently facing also got some much-needed scrutiny this week, with research by LSE and Savills, co-funded by the London Housing Directors’ Group, Trust for London and Capital Letters, finding that rental prices listed by landlords in the capital are 20% above their level in March 2020 – with councils spending more than £52m each month on temporary accommodation. London Councils called on ministers to take further measures to meet their housing costs and address homelessness.

There was significant news regionally too this week, with the West Midlands Combined Authority signing a strategic partnership with house builder Keepmoat that saw it pledge to build 4,000 homes in the West Midlands, and generate at least 250 new apprenticeships as a result.

The week also saw scrutiny of quality in council housing, with a new report from the Regulator of Social Housing in England finding that more than three-quarters of registered providers that breached consumer standards last year were local authorities (10 out of 13).

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, it was planning performance that was scrutinised, with the news that councils in Northern Ireland exceeded the target processing time for major planning decisions by 93% in 2022-23, according to data from the annual Northern Ireland planning statistics bulletin.

Delivery was also subject to debate in Scotland, with Scottish Labour claiming that affordable housing was on a “cliff edge” following the publication of statistics around new housebuilding and affordable housing supply from the Scottish government.