So, a confession. Last week, I was off on Friday and took the liberty of writing my ‘Week in Housing’ digest on Thursday morning. “It’ll be fine,” I thought to myself. “Sadiq Khan’s council housing numbers will still be the big story of the week by tomorrow.”

Alas, of course, shortly after I filed, Legal & General (L&G) told the world that it was ceasing production at its modular housing factory and our “round-up of the week’s big headlines for housing professionals” was shy one of the biggest headlines of the year for housing professionals. Apologies.

This week, however, I can bring you some more detailed analysis. Our reporter James Wilmore has sifted through the rubble to ask what the future is for modular housing and what it means for housing providers that have signed deals with modular builders.