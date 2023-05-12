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Our round-up of the week’s big headlines for housing professionals
So, a confession. Last week, I was off on Friday and took the liberty of writing my ‘Week in Housing’ digest on Thursday morning. “It’ll be fine,” I thought to myself. “Sadiq Khan’s council housing numbers will still be the big story of the week by tomorrow.”
Alas, of course, shortly after I filed, Legal & General (L&G) told the world that it was ceasing production at its modular housing factory and our “round-up of the week’s big headlines for housing professionals” was shy one of the biggest headlines of the year for housing professionals. Apologies.
This week, however, I can bring you some more detailed analysis. Our reporter James Wilmore has sifted through the rubble to ask what the future is for modular housing and what it means for housing providers that have signed deals with modular builders.
The big question is whether this story is a simple tale of the perils of over-ambition in an unexpectedly challenging operating environment, or if it says something inherent about the modular market in the UK, where – despite lots of start-up capital and noisy political backing – everyone involved is still losing money.
The truth is probably a bit of both, but James’ story digs into the weeds and is well worth your time.
Elsewhere, I was at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday to hear the heartbreaking story of Magdalena Fink, a 35-year-old woman who died an unnecessary death in a council-owned property in Camden in November 2017.
The council had failed to act on a 2013 fire risk assessment that raised several issues, but most pertinently the presence of large amounts of timber panelling on the only escape stair.
The story raises lots of crucial fire safety issues, but one of the most pertinent is the need to protect escape routes and act quickly if they are compromised. It also raises the awkward question of resource and how we reached the funding position where a council with 30,000 homes, including hundreds of high rises, only had two fire safety officers.
In other fire safety news, there was an important warning and useful guidance about the growing safety risk of converted e-bikes from a housing provider in Salford.
Of course, much is changing in the world of safety and stock condition, and the English regulator’s latest message is that five-year rolling stock condition surveys are no longer enough. Housing providers need to know about their houses.
And this week a dark landmark was also reached in the sorry story of social housing policy post-2010, with the latest homelessness figures showing that the number of households in temporary accommodation has now breached 100,000.
This is more than double the 49,680 in the same position from 2010, and is the starkest possible way of learning the lesson that cutting off the supply of social housing and limiting benefit entitlement has not been cost free – neither for residents nor the taxpayer.
Have a great weekend.
Quote of the week
“This can only be described as a heartbreaking case. Ms Fink was 35 years old and had most of her life ahead of her and died unnecessarily.”
District Judge John McGarva passes sentence on Camden Council for fire safety order offences relating to the death of Ms Fink.
Stat of the week
127,220
The number of individual children now homeless and living in temporary accommodation. That’s the equivalent of 302 whole primary schools and more than the total child population of Manchester.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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