Good afternoon.

As much of the country goes to the polls in local elections, there was interesting council housing news from London (which isn’t voting this week).

Sadiq Khan has cleared his target of 20,000 new council housing starts by 2024 a year early – with 10,000 starts last year alone.

This is welcome news for everyone – not least the lower-income families who have been increasingly frozen out of the capital’s housing market – and shows that a return to mass council homebuilding is possible if the policy environment is right.

Councils can grow their stock through acquisition as well as new build, and it was interesting to see one London borough (Lewisham) reveal the positive results of its programme to buy back council homes sold under the Right to Buy.