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A round-up of the week’s most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
As much of the country goes to the polls in local elections, there was interesting council housing news from London (which isn’t voting this week).
Sadiq Khan has cleared his target of 20,000 new council housing starts by 2024 a year early – with 10,000 starts last year alone.
This is welcome news for everyone – not least the lower-income families who have been increasingly frozen out of the capital’s housing market – and shows that a return to mass council homebuilding is possible if the policy environment is right.
Councils can grow their stock through acquisition as well as new build, and it was interesting to see one London borough (Lewisham) reveal the positive results of its programme to buy back council homes sold under the Right to Buy.
Obviously this represents an overall loss to the public purse: a home built by public expenditure, sold at a discount and then purchased again at full market value. But it is a quick and sensible way to grow a council’s stock of available housing, providing homes that are already situated on existing patches.
Staying with council housing, the Labour Party has previously committed to a new generation of council housing if it wins the next general election (not just in London).
It has been somewhat quiet on this pledge recently, preferring to foreground homeownership policies, but this week we heard Lisa Nandy, shadow housing secretary, commit to ditching the ‘affordable rent’ tenure if the party takes power.
As we reported recently, affordable rent can double equivalent social rents and has never been a long-term solution to the problem of finding homes for those who cannot afford market rates.
As the elections loomed the Special Interest Group of Municipal Authorities (SIGOMA), a collective of councils from around the country, put out a manifesto calling for an end to the New Homes Bonus, which it said should be replaced by a new needs-based grant scheme to build “new high-quality social housing”.
SIGOMA is a special interest group, which sits within the Local Government Association (LGA). This is its first manifesto, but as far as The Week in Housing is concerned, the more voices calling for more social rented housing, the better.
In Scotland, there was a debate over the proposed takeover of a small Glasgow housing association – with criticism from a forum of smaller housing associations about the impact of consolidation.
Elsewhere, there was the sadly predictable news that we will wait a long time for the results of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry report, with the latest update signalling that it won’t be published until 2024.
The criminal justice process is on hold awaiting the report’s publication, and a delay equals a painful hindrance to justice and some form of closure for the affected community.
While we await its publication, you can read our entire back catalogue of Grenfell Tower Inquiry stories via the list at the bottom of this article.
Have a great weekend.
Quote of the week
“The investors want you to tell your story, and be honest about the challenges you face, not just today, but tomorrow. What they don’t want to be hearing is you telling them you’re brilliant, and then next week, you’re on the front page [over disrepair].”
Brendan Sarsfield, former chief executive of Peabody and chair of Sustainability for Housing discusses ESG investment in the sector
Stat of the week
113,000
Projected size of the for-profit social housing sector within five years, according to analysis by Savills Housing Consultancy
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Social landlords reveal approach to carrying out surveys for tenant satisfaction measures
Social landlords need to prepare for climate change
Sadiq Khan hits target of 20,000 new council homes
The future of ESG reporting in the social housing sector
For profit housing providers to own 113,000 homes within five years
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