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Good afternoon.
The first full week of the general election campaign has seen the sector gear up to talk about the need for a new approach to housing policy.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), set out the stall for housing associations with a powerful piece calling out “15 years of housing damage” and setting out the NHF’s calls for a 10-year, index-linked rent settlement.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, also wrote for Inside Housing about its campaign to tackle social housing stigma – and talking about the need to build 90,000 social homes a year (a call that Inside Housing has also been making with its Build Social campaign). Shelter’s analysis of government data suggests that social tenants in England on average have to pay £828 less per month in rent than their counterparts in the private sector.
In a similar vein, research commissioned by housing association Hyde revealed that England is missing £25bn in savings to public services each year due to lost social homes.
As mentioned, Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling on all political parties to include commitments to deliver new homes for social rent in their manifestos for the election. There are more than 140,000 children currently living in temporary accommodation – if politicians don’t commit to a long-term plan to tackle that number, it is only going to grow (indeed, it has gone up from just over 130,000 since Inside Housing started its campaign).
And news elsewhere this week emphasised how political help will be needed to deliver new housing, with the news that Southern Housing is dropping roles in its development team as it reduces its build pipeline. The housing association is far from alone in facing tough decisions, with the G15 warning earlier this year that starts of affordable homes in the current financial year are expected to have fallen by 76% in London compared to the previous year.
Metropolitan Thames Valley’s trading update revealed that it is targeting the delivery of circa 1,000 homes a year, but that it too has reduced its development programme, including its Section 106 plans.
The news came as we reported that increasing numbers of developers are looking to set up their own for-profit registered providers after struggling to find housing association partners for the Section 106 elements of their sites.
And in an election campaign in which homelessness and temporary accommodation figures are likely to play a prominent part of the housing debate, the Homes for Cathy group of social landlords unveiled its new pledges, including a call for more detailed monitoring of allocations to homeless households.
There was good news for development in Scotland, however, with the announcement of a deal to deliver new affordable homes between house builder Springfield Properties and Wheatley Group. Scotland goes into the election campaign with the SNP having declared a housing emergency in the country, but also having slashed the affordable housing supply budget at the end of 2023.
And we end the week with the very sad news that Jeremy Swain, former chief executive of homelessness charity Thames Reach, died this week. Mr Swain had also acted as a senior advisor on rough sleeping and homelessness for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and was a former columnist for this magazine.
Instead of our usual round-up of five stories you may have missed this week, below are five of Mr Swain’s best columns. His death is a massive loss for the sector.
Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing
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