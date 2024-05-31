Good afternoon.

The first full week of the general election campaign has seen the sector gear up to talk about the need for a new approach to housing policy.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), set out the stall for housing associations with a powerful piece calling out “15 years of housing damage” and setting out the NHF’s calls for a 10-year, index-linked rent settlement.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, also wrote for Inside Housing about its campaign to tackle social housing stigma – and talking about the need to build 90,000 social homes a year (a call that Inside Housing has also been making with its Build Social campaign). Shelter’s analysis of government data suggests that social tenants in England on average have to pay £828 less per month in rent than their counterparts in the private sector.