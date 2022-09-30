The Week in Housing: the merger flip-flop

Good afternoon.

It’s not often you see a merger breakdown after nearly a year of discussions.

While it does happen, many of the “early discussions” that take place are usually codeword for “its going to happen if the tenants want it”.

It is even more unusual for merger talks to breakdown and then to begin again just hours later for one of the housing associations that pulled out.

On Thursday, the start of the day saw the proposed merger between Swan and Orbit end. By the end of the day, merger discussions were back on, but this time between Swan and Sanctuary.

There was scarce detail on why the merger had broken down, with one sentence stating that talks had ended after “a lengthy and detailed due diligence process”.

It was definitely lengthy, as discussions started in December after Swan found itself in trouble. The association had been deemed non-compliant on the English regulator’s governance and financial viability gradings and breached the Home Standard.