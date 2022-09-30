The Week in Housing: the merger flip-flop

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Good afternoon.
It’s not often you see a merger breakdown after nearly a year of discussions.
While it does happen, many of the “early discussions” that take place are usually codeword for “its going to happen if the tenants want it”.
It is even more unusual for merger talks to breakdown and then to begin again just hours later for one of the housing associations that pulled out.
On Thursday, the start of the day saw the proposed merger between Swan and Orbit end. By the end of the day, merger discussions were back on, but this time between Swan and Sanctuary.
There was scarce detail on why the merger had broken down, with one sentence stating that talks had ended after “a lengthy and detailed due diligence process”.
It was definitely lengthy, as discussions started in December after Swan found itself in trouble. The association had been deemed non-compliant on the English regulator’s governance and financial viability gradings and breached the Home Standard.
So why did the merger breakdown?
We may never know, but we do know that after a good look – one that lasted nearly 10 months – both associations thought it wasn’t a good fit.
What is clear, though, is that Swan needs a new home. And that could now be as part of Sanctuary, the 105,000-home social housing behemoth.
Sanctuary has history in being, well, a sanctuary for landlords. It was chosen by the regulator as the home for Cosmopolitan, when the landlord famously ran into trouble over a number of bad lease deals.
But Sanctuary also has recent form for merger breakdowns too, having dropped talks with Southern Housing Group last year. In 2016, a proposed deal with Housing 21 also broke down due to “potential synergies not being met”.
If the merger with Swan does go through, Sanctuary will become the second biggest social landlord, with 116,000 homes. The deal will also mark a further consolidation of the social housing market in turbulent times.
And we are living in turbulent times. The week has once again been dominated by the fall-out of Kwasi Kwarteng’s Mini Budget last week. If you didn’t catch what was in it, you can read our full analysis here.
The fall-out has caused huge ramifications to the housing market, with interest rates rising rapidly and, as we reported on Tuesday, a number of banks removing mortgage products.
It is important to remember that this comes at a time when loan rates for housing associations are already at their highest levels in more than a decade, as reported here by Stephen Delahunty.
So with all of this turmoil, surely it is Labour’s chance to cash in?
Inside Housing was at the Labour Party conference this week and covered all the big announcements, including shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy claiming that it would once again make social housing the second biggest tenure. It will take some going to fill the 400,000-home hole.
To read our full dispatches from the conference, you can click here.
Finally, last year I carried out an investigation looking into leaseholders of several blocks across the country who were victims of receiving forged External Wall System 1 fire safety forms. In the piece it was revealed that property manager Thomas Clarke was at the centre of this saga.
On Wednesday, Mr Clarke received a 15-month custodial term, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty last month to fraud by false representation, relating to the forged forms.
Here are the details of the sentencing and case and my original investigation into ‘the signature that never was’.
Quote of the week
“That’s bollocks. Bollocks, bollocks, bollocks.”
This, according to West of England metro mayor Dan Norris, was what our new King, then prince, said when told by the mayor that he had the contacts to make more headway on rural affordable housing than the government. Mr Norris shared the anecdote during a fringe session on the role of local authorities in fixing the housing crisis at the Labour Party conference.
Stat of the week
3,000
This is the number of fire doors that Redbridge Council had failed to replace before being deemed to have breached the Home Standard by the Regulator of Social Housing earlier this week. The regulator also found that 2,000 of the council’s domestic properties did not have a current electrical condition report.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
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Labour to restore social housing as second-biggest tenure under new plans
Property manager gets suspended jail sentence after fraudulently signing 55 EWS fire safety forms
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