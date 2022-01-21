The Week in Housing: the only way is (levelling) up, baby

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Good afternoon.
When you think of phrases to associate with the Boris Johnson government, a few recent ones that might spring to mind are “partygate”, “pork pie plot” and “Paterson affair”.
But look beyond the current scandals and there are a couple of terms that it is clear Mr Johnson has wanted to hang his premiership on.
Levelling up is definitely one of them.
In his speech after being voted in as Prime Minister back in December 2019, Mr Johnson promised to “unite and level up” the country. This has been put even higher up the priority list due to the pandemic, as part of his plan to ‘Build Back Better’.
Evidence of this is clear in the reorganisation of the government’s departments. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has become the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
Mr Johnson has put in Michael Gove, one of his most experience ministers, as secretary of the re-jigged department.
Labour has put one of its top team, Lisa Nandy, to shadow him.
But while strong words are good, as the saying goes, “talk doesn’t cook rice”.
More than two years on from Mr Johnson’s government being voted in on a mandate that included a levelling-up promise, it is time for the government to back it up with action.
In the coming weeks, and after much anticipation, we are being promised a Levelling Up White Paper from DLUHC.
You would expect housing to be at the core of this. And if it isn’t, housing providers across the country think it should be.
This week, a report from PlaceShapers, the body that represents 100 housing associations nationwide, highlighted how important housing and housing associations are in the levelling-up agenda. It also set out policies and approaches the government to improve economic equality across the country.
You can see why the social housing sector is keen to get behind this, half of all socially rented homes are found in the country’s most deprived areas.
Among its asks, PlaceShapers has called for the government to ensure that Homes England’s Affordable Home Programme covers improvement and regeneration of homes as well as new builds.
Grant rules currently state that only homes which provide additionality can get grant funding.
The argument is that in ‘left-behind areas’, regeneration work is what is needed due to a large number of empty properties in these places. But there currently isn’t any cash to upgrade this stock and associations cannot find the funds for wholesale regeneration projects.
The report also calls on the government to bring forward funding from the £3.8bn Social Housing Decarbonisation to these areas, so that stock in these deprived areas can be upgraded as soon as possible.
But its main ask is for greater collaboration between the government and housing associations, which it describes as “vital anchor institutions” in these communities.
Matthew Walker, chief executive of PlaceShapers, said the scale of the challenge needs a different approach that involves providing adequate investment and working more effectively landlords to ensure “truly effective levelling up and regeneration” can take place.
With the white paper round the corner, we will see if Mr Gove agrees.
Elsewhere, yesterday deputy news editor Lucie Heath reported on a court of appeal case involving London landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley and its decision to evict a resident with a mental health condition.
Despite previously winning in the High Court, the Court of Appeal ruled against the association and found that it had failed to comply with the public sector equality duty by continuing with eviction proceedings against the tenant.
On Monday, a number of housing sector leaders gave evidence to the DLUHC select committee as part of its inquiry into social housing conditions.
During the evidence, Clarion chief executive Claire Miller reflected on one of its estates that was the focus of an ITV News investigation into disrepair and said she was “ashamed” by the expose and was determined to get things right.
Jack Simpson, news editor
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