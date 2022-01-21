The Week in Housing: the only way is (levelling) up, baby

A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

In his speech after being voted in as Prime Minister back in December 2019, Mr Johnson promised to “unite and level up” the country. This has been put even higher up the priority list due to the pandemic, as part of his plan to ‘Build Back Better’.

Levelling up is definitely one of them.

But look beyond the current scandals and there are a couple of terms that it is clear Mr Johnson has wanted to hang his premiership on.

When you think of phrases to associate with the Boris Johnson government, a few recent ones that might spring to mind are “partygate”, “pork pie plot” and “Paterson affair”.

Evidence of this is clear in the reorganisation of the government’s departments. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has become the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Mr Johnson has put in Michael Gove, one of his most experience ministers, as secretary of the re-jigged department.

Labour has put one of its top team, Lisa Nandy, to shadow him.

But while strong words are good, as the saying goes, “talk doesn’t cook rice”.

More than two years on from Mr Johnson’s government being voted in on a mandate that included a levelling-up promise, it is time for the government to back it up with action.

In the coming weeks, and after much anticipation, we are being promised a Levelling Up White Paper from DLUHC.

You would expect housing to be at the core of this. And if it isn’t, housing providers across the country think it should be.

This week, a report from PlaceShapers, the body that represents 100 housing associations nationwide, highlighted how important housing and housing associations are in the levelling-up agenda. It also set out policies and approaches the government to improve economic equality across the country.