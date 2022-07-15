The Week in Housing: the race is on

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
This week saw the official start of the contest to find out who will become leader of Conservative Party, and consequently prime minister, following Boris Johnson’s dramatic downfall last week.
As of today, the race has been whittled down to five people: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.
The results of the race will of course be of huge consequence for the housing sector. We have seen time and time again how the personal politics of the prime minister can influence housing policy.
Whether that be Theresa May’s vow to make housing her number one domestic priority, which saw her abolish the Housing Revenue Account cap and set in motion plans to end Section 21 evictions. Or Mr Johnson’s preoccupation with homeownership, which has led to yet another revival of the Right to Buy for housing association tenants.
With that in mind, Inside Housing has been digging into the remaining leadership contestants in an attempt to glean their thoughts on housing. It’s a mixed bag and housing definitely seems to be more of a priority for some than others.
Have a read to find out who has sat on the board of a housing association, who wants to build a million homes on the green belt, and who is passionate about tackling homelessness.
Meanwhile, the week saw the first traditional housing association set up its own for-profit provider. Hyde, which first mooted the idea back in 2020, completed the registration of its for-profit arm: Halesworth Limited.
According to Hyde, the reason for the move is so it “can work with ethical investment partners to provide more affordable homes than we could deliver on our own”.
There have already been rumours that some others may follow suit, so don’t rule out another big organisation ‘doing a Hyde’ in the future.
Another large housing association was in trouble with the English regulator over rents this week, with 22,600-home landlord Incommunities being found to have breached the Rent Standard on a number of its properties.
Among other things, the review uncovered that Incommunities incorrectly classified 801 units of general needs accommodation as supported housing since 2008 and incorrectly converted 288 properties to Affordable Rent on re-let of the property without the requisite permissions.
An internal review into the breaches is ongoing.
The association wasn’t the only one to attract attention from a regulatory body. The Housing Ombudsman published a new round of maladministration judgements against landlords that had failed tenants.
Even more interesting, though, was the common theme of poor record-keeping among the judgements. The issue has been found to be so “systemic” that the ombudsman is now launching its own investigation into the sector and how to improve record-keeping.
There was a fascinating story coming out of Northern Ireland this week, about a council that was being investigated by the Northern Ireland’s Local Government Auditor.
The investigation follows a government-ordered extraordinary audit of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council after it found a culture of “bypassing best practice and guidance to get land ‘deals done’”.
From senior reporter Grainne Cuffe, the story is well worth a read.
Finally, the signs that social housing development could be on the decline began to appear this week. Council documents from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea revealed that some of its housing projects were “unlikely to be deliverable” due to volatile economy.
Part of the problem is that market uncertainty has made the pricing of work “complicated” and fewer companies are providing tenders for capital projects, which include new build housing and stock-investment programmes.
Quote of the week
“While there has been a significant rise in employment of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people since 2002, much of this has been precarious employment, which also tends to be less well paid, so the cost of living crisis is very worrying”
Jabeer Butt, chief executive of the Race Equality Foundation, explained one of the reasons why the cost of living crisis may impact Black and ethnic minority people worse than most. For the full feature on race and the cost of living crisis, click here.
Stat of the week
32%
The percentage increase in the number of investigations into potential breaches of the regulator’s consumer standards. This is up from the 111 cases investigated last year. The number of breaches also increased, from one last year to eight in 2021-22.
Lucie Heath, deputy news editor, and Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
@luciemheath & @JSimpsonjourno
Editors’ picks: five must-read stories
The latest English Housing Survey: the key takeaways
For-profit provider registered by large London-based housing association
Yorkshire-based landlord set rent incorrectly for ‘hundreds of tenants’, regulator finds
High Court quashes council’s decision not to house person with NRPF under Everyone In
Birmingham housing cabinet head to write to regulator with concerns over non-compliant provider’s properties
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