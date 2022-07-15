The Week in Housing: the race is on

Good afternoon.

This week saw the official start of the contest to find out who will become leader of Conservative Party, and consequently prime minister, following Boris Johnson’s dramatic downfall last week.

As of today, the race has been whittled down to five people: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

The results of the race will of course be of huge consequence for the housing sector. We have seen time and time again how the personal politics of the prime minister can influence housing policy.

Whether that be Theresa May’s vow to make housing her number one domestic priority, which saw her abolish the Housing Revenue Account cap and set in motion plans to end Section 21 evictions. Or Mr Johnson’s preoccupation with homeownership, which has led to yet another revival of the Right to Buy for housing association tenants.

With that in mind, Inside Housing has been digging into the remaining leadership contestants in an attempt to glean their thoughts on housing. It’s a mixed bag and housing definitely seems to be more of a priority for some than others.

Have a read to find out who has sat on the board of a housing association, who wants to build a million homes on the green belt, and who is passionate about tackling homelessness.