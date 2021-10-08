The week in housing: the Tory conference story

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Good afternoon.
And there we have it. Another year, another party conference season over.
After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, the country’s two major parties have been bringing together members to set out how they are going to push post-pandemic Britain forward.
And Inside Housing has been rushing around the keynote speeches, fringe sessions and various bars to bring you the biggest news and gossip from both conferences.
Last week, chief reporter Lucie Heath was on the south coast in Brighton covering all the goings-on at the Labour conference. Her dispatch from last week can be read here.
This week it was deputy news editor Nathaniel Barker’s turn to head up to Manchester for the Conservative conference. And it was noticeably lacking in big policy announcements. In recent years the Conservative Party has seen announcements of the Right to Shared Ownership, billions of pounds of extra funding for social housing development and the removal of the borrowing cap for councils. There was nothing on that level this week.
It was probably not too much of a surprise. Coming at a time when the country is facing a series of headwinds, in the form of petrol shortages, an energy price crisis and the scrapping of the Universal Credit uplift, it was probably more important for the party in government to ensure it gave off an essence of everything being under control, rather than announcing any wide-reaching policy announcements. The fact that the new-look cabinet is only a few weeks old would no doubt have played a part too.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t short of talking points.
The new housing secretary Michael Gove did not waste any time in laying out what he thinks about the conditions that some social housing residents are living in. In one of his first appearances in his new cabinet role, he said that the quality of social housing was “scandalously poor”.
While that may have taken the headlines, probably more interesting was his suggestion that the government could look to bring in incentives for social landlords to improve their stock.
Elsewhere, while Robert Jenrick may have been replaced by Mr Gove as housing secretary, it did not stop him from discussing the country’s housing issues. In a pretty uncharacteristic criticism of the party’s time in office, he told delegates that the rise in rough sleeping since the Conservatives took power (albeit in a coalition) in 2010 was “a stain” on the party’s record.
For details of all the other housing-related points, read Nathaniel’s excellent analysis here.
While the Tory Party conference dominated the headlines this week, there were also some other big stories.
On Wednesday the regulator announced that GreenSquareAccord had been issued a regulatory notice and found to be in breach of the Home Standard. The notice came after the newly merged organisation reported itself to the regulator after it emerged that hundreds of its properties do not have current fire risk assessments, and that staggeringly 10,000 of its properties have never had an electrical inspection.
The 25,000-home group, which was only officially formed after a merger between GreenSquare and Accord earlier this year, apologised for the failings, with its chief executive Ruth Cooke writing a comment piece explaining how it is rectifying the issues.
GreenSquareAccord was not the only landlord to come under scrutiny by a sector watchdog. Inquilab was served a double maladministration finding by the Housing Ombudsman after it found that one of its residents had been living with damp and mould for two years. The extremely rare finding came because of the association’s failure to respond to a resident’s request to deal with the problem and its subsequent complaint-handling.
And finally, we revealed yesterday that Clarion, the country’s largest housing association, had changed some of the roles in its executive team as part of its response to its internal “lessons learned” report into its management of disrepair issues at one of its estates.
Under the changes, its chief operating officer Michelle Reynolds will become its chief customer officer, and Rob Lane, currently group commercial director, will be chief property officer. Both roles will aim to bring in a greater customer focus.
Jack Simpson, news editor
@JSimpsonjourno
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