The week in housing: the Tory conference story

Good afternoon.

And there we have it. Another year, another party conference season over.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, the country’s two major parties have been bringing together members to set out how they are going to push post-pandemic Britain forward.

And Inside Housing has been rushing around the keynote speeches, fringe sessions and various bars to bring you the biggest news and gossip from both conferences.

Last week, chief reporter Lucie Heath was on the south coast in Brighton covering all the goings-on at the Labour conference. Her dispatch from last week can be read here.

This week it was deputy news editor Nathaniel Barker’s turn to head up to Manchester for the Conservative conference. And it was noticeably lacking in big policy announcements. In recent years the Conservative Party has seen announcements of the Right to Shared Ownership, billions of pounds of extra funding for social housing development and the removal of the borrowing cap for councils. There was nothing on that level this week.