The Week in Housing: the urge to merge

A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good morning.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK in March 2020, for most associations it was a case of battening down the hatches and hoping they could ride out the storm. The idea of mergers took a back seat.
But with the country slowly creeping out of the pandemic era (fingers crossed), and lockdowns a thing of the past (fingers crossed), mergers are back on the cards. More specifically, the mega-merger is back on the cards.
And this week the latest one was revealed, with the news that Southern and Optivo had begun merger talks to create a 77,000-home landlord.
And these talks don’t appear to be in early stages. The two organisations have already laid out what the senior team will look like at the new enlarged organisation, with Paul Hackett taking the chief executive spot. It could complete as early as December.
It is one of many mega-merger deals, or near-deals, that have taken place in recent months. The merger between Peabody and Catalyst is the most significant one, with the enlarged organisation owning 104,000 homes.
Southern was also nearly involved in the most mega of all mega-mergers last year when it discussed joining forces with Sanctuary to create a 120,000-home landlord, which would have been the biggest. The talks broke down in the end, but all these deals point to a consolidation of the social housing sector.
Whether it’s because bigger balance sheets give organisations a better chance of riding out financial storms, or because these huge associations generally think they can provide a better service to customers as behemoths, it is a trend that looks like it may continue.
This week also brought us the Spring Statement. With events in Ukraine dominating the news cycle, there was very little trailed about what we could expect, and almost nothing about housing. And the chancellor’s statement was probably more significant for the sector in terms of what it didn’t say than what it did say.
Of all the announcements, only two were really about housing. From now on, VAT will be cut for homeowners on all materials used to retrofit homes, and there will be an additional £500m for councils to go towards the Household Support Fund, taking it up to £1bn.
However, despite the harsh reality that benefits will rise by 3.1% next year, next to 8% inflation, there was very little help in there for the country’s poorest people. Local Housing Allowance remains frozen, there is no rise in Universal Credit, while energy bills and the cost of living are set to rise. All of this is well covered in this blog by our columnist Jules Birch.
The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that Britain will see the biggest fall in living standards since the 1950s and that social housing tenants could be at the sharp end of this.
And many are already facing the sharp end, as Lucie Heath’s important investigation into temporary accommodation conditions shows.
Not only has she found that one in five London B&Bs used for temporary accommodation have category one hazards, but this is backed up by some truly heartbreaking testimony. Well worth a read.
Elsewhere, new details on what the Building Safety Bill might look like emerged, and there are some drastic changes. For those housing associations and councils that have been recruiting building safety managers in anticipation that they would be a legal requirement, well, you no longer need them.
The amendments put forward have done away with the need for a building safety manager, as well the building safety charge. There are also several other important building safety changes, which can all be found here.
Continuing on the subject of building safety, Inside Housing has been running a week-long deep dive into the widespread issues facing the government’s £1bn Building Safety Fund.
Today we publish my long-form investigation digging into why the fund has been beset with such huge problems. We have also recently published several stories on specific issues related to the Building Safety Fund on our website.
There was also some sad news, that Cottsway Housing’s chief executive Vivian Rosser passed away last week at the age of 63.
Stat of the week
An estimated 1,088 buildings have qualified for funding through the government’s Building Safety Fund, and only 19 have so far seen work completed, despite the fund opening in July 2020.
Read more analysis of the government’s Building Safety Fund failures in our big investigation this week.
Quote of the week
“If our homes were more energy efficient, we would produce lower carbon emissions, reduce the cost of heating and be less reliant on energy from Russia and other politically unstable parts of the world”
Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, explains why making homes more energy efficient is one of the best policy interventions the government could make.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
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