The Week in Housing: the urge to merge

And these talks don’t appear to be in early stages. The two organisations have already laid out what the senior team will look like at the new enlarged organisation, with Paul Hackett taking the chief executive spot. It could complete as early as December.

And this week the latest one was revealed, with the news that Southern and Optivo had begun merger talks to create a 77,000-home landlord .

But with the country slowly creeping out of the pandemic era (fingers crossed), and lockdowns a thing of the past (fingers crossed), mergers are back on the cards. More specifically, the mega-merger is back on the cards.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the UK in March 2020, for most associations it was a case of battening down the hatches and hoping they could ride out the storm. The idea of mergers took a back seat.

It is one of many mega-merger deals, or near-deals, that have taken place in recent months. The merger between Peabody and Catalyst is the most significant one, with the enlarged organisation owning 104,000 homes.

Southern was also nearly involved in the most mega of all mega-mergers last year when it discussed joining forces with Sanctuary to create a 120,000-home landlord, which would have been the biggest. The talks broke down in the end, but all these deals point to a consolidation of the social housing sector.

Whether it’s because bigger balance sheets give organisations a better chance of riding out financial storms, or because these huge associations generally think they can provide a better service to customers as behemoths, it is a trend that looks like it may continue.

This week also brought us the Spring Statement. With events in Ukraine dominating the news cycle, there was very little trailed about what we could expect, and almost nothing about housing. And the chancellor’s statement was probably more significant for the sector in terms of what it didn’t say than what it did say.

Of all the announcements, only two were really about housing. From now on, VAT will be cut for homeowners on all materials used to retrofit homes, and there will be an additional £500m for councils to go towards the Household Support Fund, taking it up to £1bn.

However, despite the harsh reality that benefits will rise by 3.1% next year, next to 8% inflation, there was very little help in there for the country’s poorest people. Local Housing Allowance remains frozen, there is no rise in Universal Credit, while energy bills and the cost of living are set to rise. All of this is well covered in this blog by our columnist Jules Birch.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that Britain will see the biggest fall in living standards since the 1950s and that social housing tenants could be at the sharp end of this.

And many are already facing the sharp end, as Lucie Heath’s important investigation into temporary accommodation conditions shows.

Not only has she found that one in five London B&Bs used for temporary accommodation have category one hazards, but this is backed up by some truly heartbreaking testimony. Well worth a read.