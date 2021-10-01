The Week in Housing: there’s a Starmer waiting in the sky...

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...he’d like to come and lead us but his polling’s pretty low. His housing policies, though, are better.
Political eyes were on Brighton this week for the Labour Party conference. As is often the case, housing was on the policy agenda – headlined by the commitment to a serious retrofitting programme, an agency to sort out the building safety crisis and a new attempt to position itself as “the party of homeowners and tenants”.
Our columnist Jules Birch was impressed with the offering, writing that they show the party’s “stance on housing and on managing the economy continues to move steadily in the right direction”.
Senior reporter Lucie Heath spent the week listening to fringe sessions, speeches and chatting to the party’s great and good, and has all you need to know about its housing position here.
Away from the world of politics, big housing news this week came in the form of a building safety story (as it so often does), with the news of an emergency decant of residents from a 22-storey Clarion Housing Association block in east London.
The block is the latest in the line of ‘large panel system’ towers to be emptied of residents, amid the renewed focus on tower block safety in the years following Grenfell.
In the immediate term, Clarion now has the task of sensitively rehousing 120 households in an area of acute housing pressure, many of whom will be justifiably desperately upset and angry.
Those Inside Housing spoke to this week were not happy about the way things were going and called for a pause to the rehousing process to give time to find genuinely appropriate accommodation. Clarion has said it did not take the decision lightly and has promised to do “everything in our power” to support the community.
The saga once more raises questions about why successive governments (and the sector) failed to ensure the safety of these blocks for so long. Potential issues have been known since Ronan Point collapsed in 1968 and this is just the latest evidence that the country has flirted with a much worse disaster since then.
Elsewhere, we had the news that housing association development in England dipped quite substantially in 2020/21.
This is not a surprise, given everything that happened in that particular 12-month period.
The interesting question is the extent to which it is a short-term bump to do with the pandemic and the extent to which it is a longer-term downturn resulting from the multitude of other funding pressures organisations are facing at the moment. The coming years will tell.
As the weather turns distinctly autumnal and we enter October, we also enter Black History Month. Do take a moment to read this extraordinary extract from Elaine Bowes’ forthcoming book The Development of Black Housing Associations – a marriage of community anger, moral response and organisational focus.
Peter Apps, deputy editor, Inside Housing
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