The Week in Housing: there’s a Starmer waiting in the sky...

...he’d like to come and lead us but his polling’s pretty low. His housing policies, though, are better.

Political eyes were on Brighton this week for the Labour Party conference. As is often the case, housing was on the policy agenda – headlined by the commitment to a serious retrofitting programme, an agency to sort out the building safety crisis and a new attempt to position itself as “the party of homeowners and tenants”.

Our columnist Jules Birch was impressed with the offering, writing that they show the party’s “stance on housing and on managing the economy continues to move steadily in the right direction”.

Senior reporter Lucie Heath spent the week listening to fringe sessions, speeches and chatting to the party’s great and good, and has all you need to know about its housing position here.