The Week in Housing: time for change

Good afternoon.

Over the past few months, sector leaders have been under the microscope as MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Select Committee grilled them on the condition of their homes.

The committee launched an inquiry into the regulation of social housing in November last year, sparked largely by the ITV investigation into the poor quality of social housing.

Inside Housing has been bringing you regular updates from these sessions. We’ve heard from ministers, chief executives, the regulator, tenants and journalists, all of whom provided insight into how the sector has reached this point.

Now the committee has published its first report on the inquiry. It contains a number of key recommendations for the sector and for politicians, which our senior reporter Grainne Cuffe has analysed in detail.