The Week in Housing: top grades from first consumer inspections and tribunal rules on structural defects in service charges #UKhousing

Instead, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, also chief executive of L&Q, highlighted the impact of building safety legislation, rising insurance premiums and uncapped utilities.

Rising service charges have been a hot topic of late. This tribunal ruling comes around two months after the chair of the G15 group of London’s leading housing associations sent a letter to the previous housing secretary to push back on the idea that there was “widespread misuse of service charges”.

One legal expert told Inside Housing that if a principle was set where safety works are not considered maintenance, then this would have huge significance for the sector as it continues to shift its focus on its existing stock.

Tower Hamlets Council lost the appeal after nine out of 32 leaseholders of the Barley Mow Estate in east London brought the case forward.

A judge ruled that a London council was not entitled to recover the cost of remedying structural defects caused by a building’s construction from leaseholders through their service charge.

An interesting ruling came out of London after an appeal following a decision by a first-tier tribunal.

With its new consumer inspection regime underway, the Regulator of Social Housing published its first set of regulatory judgements for two social landlords that handed both a top C1 grade .

On insurance premiums, it was announced this week that a law firm is bringing a no win, no fee claim against freeholders and insurance brokers regarding the lawfulness of charging hidden commissions on building insurance premiums.

A deal that may have come out of the need to focus on core business objectives and bring in revenue to reinvest in stock was completed as L&Q confirmed the sale of its strategic land business for a figure believed to be in the region of £200m.

Another sign of where the sector is focusing its priorities at the moment came as A2Dominion revealed it is planning to cut the size of its development team by about half, with around 35 redundancies expected as it focuses on investing in its current stock.

It is not the first, and almost certainly will not be the last. Southern Housing confirmed in May that it had “made the difficult decision” to make a number of roles in its development team redundant as it prioritises spending on existing homes.

There was some good news on the development front, as the chair of Natural England welcomed the Labour government’s approach to changing nutrient neutrality rules.

Tony Juniper said he supported changes to the “delivery pathway” of nutrient neutrality rules, which developers have claimed are blocking more than 100,000 homes from being built in areas with high levels of river pollution.

In Wales, a test case has been debated in court that could have huge ramifications for social landlords in the devolved nation.

It concerns the application of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act. Landlords were told they could not pick and choose how parts of the act apply after an issue of non-compliance was discovered that could cost the sector tens of millions of pounds.

It is an issue I imagine will be high on the new Welsh minister’s agenda. Jayne Bryant was appointed cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning amid a major reshuffle, after Julie James resigned over first minister Vaughan Gething’s continued leadership.

There is concern in the sector from across the UK’s regions, as one organisation highlighted how more than 1,800 affordable homes have stalled since the Scottish government slashed funding for housebuilding.