The Week in Housing: Tri Fire fall-out continues and hostel manager sounds alarm over supported housing

However, the fall-out continues as leaseholders and landlords assess the quality of risk assessments and External Wall System 1 surveys previously issued.

This week, the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) went further and fully expelled Mr Kiziak for “non-compliance of sanction”.

Over the past few months, two major landlords and Homes England have announced they have stopped working with Adam Kiziak and his firm Tri Fire. Also, a bank paused lending on buildings signed off by him.

Since it was first reported in August 2024 that a prolific fire engineer was sanctioned by an industry body, as much as 20% of the sector has been reeling from the news as landlords scramble to understand their exposure to the assessor’s work.

The saga has seen one MP ask the government about the IFE’s effectiveness and whether fire engineers should be regulated, which was a recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Another inquiry recommendation will soon be enacted as the responsibility for fire safety passes from the Home Office to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. The Fire Brigades Union and Fire Industry Association welcomed the move.

A firm whose fire barriers were used on Grenfell Tower has “initiated judicial review proceedings” against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in a bid to overturn a ban on its products.

A manager of a hostel for homeless people with complex support needs told Inside Housing that she has resigned over “insurmountable” and “systemic” issues facing the supported housing sector.

Part of her reason was there is very little support for staff well-being. It is because of such experiences that Inside Housing is seeking responses from frontline social housing staff to a new survey to see what they think are the biggest issues affecting their job.

One London landlord has appointed the chief executive of Livv Housing Group to a new committee as it aims to get a handle on governance and compliance issues.

Another London association that is currently non-compliant with the English regulator’s governance standard revealed it is looking for a new boss.