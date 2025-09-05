The Week in Housing: two arrests made by London police, and elsewhere housing secretary resigns

The City of London Police raided residential addresses in Dagenham and Essex on Thursday after five warrants were issued following an investigation that found housing officers had fraudulently let homes for personal financial gain.

Two have been arrested as part of Operation Chandrila after many months of intelligence-gathering by the police, Barking and Dagenham Council and its wholly owned housing company, B&D Reside.

The details of the case are similar to Inside Housing’s investigation in 2023, which tracked how residents in Tower Hamlets were being targeted on social media and offered a chance to jump the housing waiting list in exchange for thousands of pounds in cash.

There was much embarrassment for the government this week, particularly deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner.

Ms Rayner resigned from the government earlier today after she admitted to an “error” of not paying enough stamp duty land tax on the purchase of a property in Hove.