The Week in Housing: uptick in buildings with fire safety defects revealed, and ombudsman asks is ‘decant’ a ‘stigmatising’ word? #UKhousing

The pressure is on the new Labour government to commit to funding all cladding removal and fire safety remediation at its conference in Liverpool that begins on Sunday. Or at the very least announce changes in the Autumn Statement at the end of next month.

This comes after it was revealed that funding is not available to fix fire safety issues that go beyond cladding for towers which are solely for social housing tenants.

The English regulator partly put this down to the addition of newly reported buildings, as well as the increase in the number of risk assessments undertaken. So this figure can be expected to continue rising over the next few quarters.

The RSH reported a 0.5% rise in the number of 11-metre-plus buildings in the social housing sector that have life-critical fire safety defects.

This week, the latest quarterly update on building safety by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) laid bare the scale of the challenge facing the sector.

In its latest severe maladministration report, the Housing Ombudsman challenged the approach of eight landlords to moving residents temporarily. The report shared learning from cases where residents were moved temporarily while works were carried out on a property, the processes of which led to distress and anxiety.

Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway also took aim at the use of the term “decant”, which he described as “crude, dehumanising and stigmatising language for what can be a difficult and emotional process for any person”.

Is it time for a more considerate way to describe uprooting residents from their homes?

Tenant engagement body Tpas challenged landlords to “look beyond” simply meeting regulatory requirements as it updated its standards, with the aim of “setting a higher bar for tenant involvement and empowerment” across the sector.

The ombudsman’s report on temporary moves came as one London council paid out £4,500 in compensation after a decision to move a woman and her children from unsuitable temporary accommodation while repairs were carried out saw her blocked from bidding on a permanent home.

In a tribunal ruling, one current and one former employee of a major London housing association have been awarded a total of £95,000 after a tribunal ruled they had been discriminated against during an internal recruitment process.

Inside Housing heard of a “loophole” in shared ownership legislation, which one legal expert believes is poorly understood. It is related to shared owners who have purchased a flat on an estate where the landlord is not the freeholder are less able to extend their lease under the statutory route.

It is one of many issues that need looking into with this route to homeownership as MPs called for “urgent” reforms to shared ownership earlier this year, after an inquiry found uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs mean it is unaffordable. The new government is yet to respond to the inquiry.

Speaking of loopholes, a group of experts warned that they are enabling developers to “opt out” of duties aimed at safeguarding natural environments, fuelling “widespread misuse”.

More questions for the Labour Party conference.