The Week in Housing: Warm Homes Plan revealed alongside new build design guidance

The age, location and quality of the UK’s housing stock means there are no quick fixes to the retrofit and upgrade problem. That’s why Inside Housing has taken a deeper dive into the use of positive input ventilation units . These are marketed to the social housing sector as an easy and affordable solution to damp and mould, but our feature revealed the harm they can cause to residents if not installed properly.

The National Housing Federation backed the changes , which will include a new Warm Homes Agency to address the “fragmented and overly complex” retrofit system in the UK. Inside Housing has seven key takeaways here .

The government finally set its stall out for how it will go about upgrading the UK’s ageing housing stock by publishing the long-awaited Warm Homes Plan. It comes with £15bn of public funding to upgrade five million homes.

Stronger regulation is mostly welcomed across the sector, but often leaves landlords facing difficult choices in how they prioritise their new and existing stock targets. That’s why sector leaders have called for more pragmatism from the Welsh government on the housing quality standards, which they said can hinder landlords’ development plans.

In Northern Ireland, the government announced it will pay for energy efficiency upgrades in 1,000 low-income homes after adding £2m to the country’s Sustainable Energy Programme.

For new homes, the government also published a raft of design guidance that places focus on quality and places that are resilient to climate change.

The guidance marks another attempt to boost housebuilding figures, as Homes England revealed that strategic partners are likely to start receiving grant payments from October under the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

The government’s delivery plans came under scrutiny this week during an MP-led inquiry session, where housing secretary Steve Reed insisted he will hold developers to the government’s target of 40% affordable housing in its flagship new towns, but said he cannot give any “cast-iron guarantees”.

Westminster and the Greater London Authority (GLA) also heard why there will be challenges enforcing the new regulations set out in the Renters’ Rights Act. Representatives from renters’ advocacy groups raised fears with GLA members that authorities will be unable to enforce new regulations set out in the act, including the ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions.

At the same time, Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness, said she will be “on the hunt” for local authorities where guidance on out-of-area placements needs to be strengthened.

Inside Housing was also in Westminster to interview Paula Barker, who was briefly shadow homelessness minister before Labour came to power, and is now advocating for homelessness from the back benches. She sets out how Labour can “get our sh*t together” on homelessness here.