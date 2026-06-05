Good afternoon.

While last week’s heatwave is now a distant memory, there is little sign of the political temperature dropping anytime soon.

The Home Office came in for criticism from a parliamentary committee over its handling of the asylum system. MPs claimed that the department lacks a “credible” long-term plan for housing asylum seekers.

Elsewhere in Westminster, the government is still trying to show that it is tackling the housing crisis. Plans for a new development corporation in Greater Cambridge were confirmed.

Also in the Cambridge area, Homes England’s new National Housing Bank teamed up with a house builder to acquire a site with the potential for 10,000 homes.