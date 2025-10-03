The Week in Housing: we built, baby, built this city on rock and roll #UKhousing

Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, told conference attendees that the new towns should count towards the capital’s target of 88,000 homes per year.

Inside Housing has rounded up six key takeaways from the taskforce’s report to the government.

The announcement came alongside recommendations from the New Towns Taskforce, which includes ensuring that 40% of the new homes are affordable. The proposals were broadly welcomed by the sector.

The only significant news for the sector came on Sunday as the government revealed it will establish a New Towns Unit to fast-track the development of three new towns this parliament, after its taskforce named 12 suitable locations.

All eyes were on Liverpool this week as many in the sector descended to the city for the Labour Party’s annual conference.

On Monday evening, Inside Housing attended a rally of the Labour YIMBY group at a cavernous room at the M&S Bank Arena. It had all the presentation of a MAGA-style Trump rally, complete with red hats and t-shirts emblazoned with the new housing secretary’s “build, baby, build” slogan.

Steve Reed skipped into the room only once the well-orchestrated chanting by his party faithful was deemed loud enough to the tune of We Built This City by Starship. He then took to the stage and proceeded to throw more signed and branded merchandise into the crowd, before cracking open a bottle of alcohol because “all builders need a beer”.

One sector professional’s response to the proceedings was “dear, God”.

While Mr Reed was concerning himself with slogans and style over substance, his colleague Matthew Pennycook was providing the sector with a dose of realism.

The housing minister challenged housing associations over development, saying he does not believe they have the capacity to build 90,000 social homes in one year.

Mr Pennycook also indicated there may be some tweaks to improve the shared ownership model.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former economic advisor told delegates that he believes Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Party will move towards a pro-social housing agenda because so many social renters are considering voting for the party.

In response to new study by the Home Builders Federation that estimated 8,500 Section 106 homes either being built now or due to start within the next year still have no registered provider contracted to take them on, Mr Reed’s department said this was “not good enough”.

However, the National Housing Federation was quick to point out that many have been built to the wrong specification, design or standards.