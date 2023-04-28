The Week in Housing: what went wrong at Swan?

Good afternoon,

If you started a conversation with someone about the financial health of the social housing sector or its regulation in the 2010s, you were likely to hear the word ‘Cosmopolitan’.

This is probably the ultimately sign of the size of an organisation in crisis: its name becomes a proper noun for the crisis, as well as the organisation itself.

In years to come, will ‘Swan’ carry the same meaning? It probably should. One of the sources we spoke to for our special report this week branded the rescue “bigger than Cosmopolitan”.

If you have not read the story yet, you can here. In summary form, the saga is a cautionary tale about the perils of over-ambition.

Swan, it appears, was simply going too hard in terms of its development plans and hit the buffers pretty hard when things took a turn for the nasty with regard to the economy in recent years.