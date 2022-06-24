The Week in Housing: when Help to Buy hurts

When housing secretary Michael Gove announced his plans to fix the building safety crisis back in January, he said that leaseholders should not have to pay a penny towards removing dangerous cladding from their buildings.

In the months since, he has taken a number of steps to help reduce the burden on leaseholders.

However, there is one group of leaseholders who are having to pay additional monthly costs, sometimes up to £450, because of the cladding on their blocks.

What makes this worse is that the body they are paying this to is the government itself.

The story of Help to Buy borrowers is not often told, but this week an Inside Housing investigation exposed the widespread discontent among those who had bought their cladding-hit homes through the scheme but were now claiming they had been mis-sold.