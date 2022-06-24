The Week in Housing: when Help to Buy hurts

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A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
When housing secretary Michael Gove announced his plans to fix the building safety crisis back in January, he said that leaseholders should not have to pay a penny towards removing dangerous cladding from their buildings.
In the months since, he has taken a number of steps to help reduce the burden on leaseholders.
However, there is one group of leaseholders who are having to pay additional monthly costs, sometimes up to £450, because of the cladding on their blocks.
What makes this worse is that the body they are paying this to is the government itself.
The story of Help to Buy borrowers is not often told, but this week an Inside Housing investigation exposed the widespread discontent among those who had bought their cladding-hit homes through the scheme but were now claiming they had been mis-sold.
It showed a system that put additional barriers in the way when leaseholders tried to move or redeem their loans, and this was by a government agency, Homes England, which seemingly moved the goalposts to protect itself from huge losses.
All the while, leaseholders who were already dealing with the costs and stresses that come with being embroiled in the cladding scandal, are being forced to pay hundreds of pounds in interest.
You can read the full investigation here.
It has been another busy week on the news front. Monday was filled with news of court decisions, both completed and pending ones.
Our bulletin was led by a story from our finance reporter Stephen Delahunty, which revealed that the trustee of the sector’s pension scheme needs to go to court to get a ruling on whether members owed an extra £233m in undiscovered liabilities.
This came alongside the latest in a long-running legal battle over whether a small Jewish housing association, Agudas Israel Housing Association, was discriminating against a single mother by only allocating properties to people in the Orthodox Jewish community.
Like the UK divisional court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court did before, the European Court of Human Rights upheld the association’s allocation policy and did not deem it discriminatory.
Elsewhere, the Housing Ombudsman and the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) have been busy this week.
On Wednesday morning, the RSH confirmed that Shepherds Bush Housing Group, which was on the regulator’s gradings under review list, had been given a non-compliant G3 rating for governance.
More shockingly, the regulator’s report revealed that the London association had come “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.
Also on Wednesday, we reported that Habinteg had been served with a severe maladministration judgement after the ombudsman found “considerable failings” in the landlord’s response to reports of a hate crime incident against one of its tenants.
Other big stories from this week include: Notting Hill Genesis boss Kate Davies stepping down after 18 years at the landlord; Goldman Sachs-backed modular builder TopHat revealing it would be building a new factory in the UK; and Mr Gove publicly slamming Stafford and Rural Homes for “completely unacceptable” treatment of a tenant who suffered years of disrepair and a bedbug infestation.
There was also a fire in a west London block near Grenfell Tower, which required more than 60 firefighters to get it under control. Inside Housing revealed yesterday that the building was undergoing fire safety work when the blaze happened.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Quote of the week
“There are five million in receipt of housing support, and though we know that it is likely most will not be in a position to take up the new policy, it removes a barrier that currently prevents thousands of families from buying their own home”
Minister for welfare delivery David Rutley explained why Boris Johnson’s new housing plans to turn “benefits to bricks” might not help the droves of claimants the prime minster hopes for.
Stat of the week
£19m
This is the amount of money a failed modular builder backed by Homes England owed to creditors when it collapsed. House by Urban Splash owed £19.2m to a number of creditors, including £7.9m to its joint venture partner Sekisui House, the Japanese modular firm that entered the sector through the partnership in 2019.
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
London housing association rated non-compliant after coming ‘within weeks of potential covenant breach’
Gove writes to housing association over ‘completely unacceptable’ treatment of tenant
Housing association hit with severe maladministration over handling of hate crime
Council issues correction after criticising consultant for ‘very disappointing’ report on Lakanal House sister block
Sector needs to be more creative with shared ownership products, says new for-profit boss
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