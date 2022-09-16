The Week in Housing: when the cap bites

Good afternoon.

After an unusually busy summer period, the housing sector was launched into autumn conference season this week with the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) 2022 National Housing Summit.

And the gathering of the housing sector’s leading lights was timely, taking place just two weeks after the government launched its consultation on next year’s rent cap. Understandably, it dominated discussions both on and off-stage.

What is clear is that all landlords will have to make some tough decisions over the coming years about where they pull back on services, to try to mitigate the effects of the inevitable funding hole that will be created by lower rents.

Like tenants, landlords are also facing inflationary and energy pressures, and with a dropping of rent revenues, the message is clear from the sector: without additional funding, something has got to give.

It appears that landlords’ first port of call will be to cut development.