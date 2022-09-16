The Week in Housing: when the cap bites

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals
Good afternoon.
After an unusually busy summer period, the housing sector was launched into autumn conference season this week with the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) 2022 National Housing Summit.
And the gathering of the housing sector’s leading lights was timely, taking place just two weeks after the government launched its consultation on next year’s rent cap. Understandably, it dominated discussions both on and off-stage.
What is clear is that all landlords will have to make some tough decisions over the coming years about where they pull back on services, to try to mitigate the effects of the inevitable funding hole that will be created by lower rents.
Like tenants, landlords are also facing inflationary and energy pressures, and with a dropping of rent revenues, the message is clear from the sector: without additional funding, something has got to give.
It appears that landlords’ first port of call will be to cut development.
Speaking on stage on Monday, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of the sector’s biggest builder L&Q, talked of some material costs increasing by 400% overnight, while labour constraints are also pushing up wage prices. She believes that, without additional grant, building will get harder and harder.
You can’t help but think that housebuilding, particularly in the social housing sector, is set to fall off a cliff in the coming years. Already, large associations are publishing accounts with home start numbers well down on last year.
With a housing crisis already upon us, and a cost of living crisis set to increase the need for new social homes, it is a bleak picture.
Other services that social landlords provide will also be disproportionately hit by the rent cap. Supported housing services look to be in a precarious position. This was underlined on Monday, when Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, suggested that some of these services could be unviable under a 3% cap or a rent freeze.
It is an area that Inside Housing will be looking into a lot in the coming weeks, so please get in touch if you are a concerned supported housing provider.
From net zero, to the repairs crisis the sector is facing, to what kind of prime minister Liz Truss will be, we have written a full round-up covering the sessions and conversations at the NHF’s conference.
Elsewhere, there was another reminder that the building safety crisis is far from over, and thousands across the country still face some huge threats.
Peter Apps covered the story of a block in Manchester where residents have been given just 21 days to pay invoices to cover next year’s buildings insurance bill. If they fail to pay, even by one flat, and an alternative insurer cannot be found, the residents would be forced out of their homes.
On to our long-form pieces, we kicked off the week by looking at how social landlords are responding to the energy crisis, to help tenants and professionals. Grainne Cuffe spoke to a large number of landlords that set out their different strategies here.
I also want to point you to a piece we published last week as part of our Racism and Housing coverage, looking at ‘environmental racism’ and how Black and minority ethnic people are more likely to live in areas with high air pollution.
Oh, and finally, we still don’t have a housing minister. Last Friday we saw Marcus Jones depart after just 62 days in the role. While the events surrounding the Queen’s death have clearly impacted appointments, housing responsibilities have yet to be allocated. However, with Lee Rowley primed and ready as a parliamentary under secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, he might be a decent bet.
Quote of the week
“The big old London estates, if you walk them, they don’t feel like great neighbourhoods, they don’t feel like great places to live, they feel a bit knackered.
“Some of that is money and we’ve got to find a solution to that. But some of it actually is that we don’t care enough. There’s not enough accountability, there’s not a culture that drives brilliant outcomes.”
Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, explains at the National Housing Summit why he thinks there have been growing issues with housing conditions in the sector over recent times.
Jack Simpson, assistant editor (news and investigations)
Editor’s picks: five must-read stories
Energy crisis: what housing associations are doing to help tenants and staff
Residents of 52 flats risk being ordered out of property if they cannot pay £250,000 insurance bill
Yorkshire association apologises after 1,000 residents overcharged on rent
Rise in landlords being hit with enforcement action for same repairs on same homes
Disability campaigners get green light for judicial review over government’s stance on evacuation plans
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Week in Housing round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories