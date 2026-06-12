The Week in Housing: Will the government wake up to the fact that ‘so-called affordable housing’ is beyond many people’s reach? #UKhousing

The government has not yet responded to the report; the time for it to listen is long overdue.

Even the sector’s much-coveted shared ownership model is “not a long-term affordable option for many of the buyers to whom it is marketed”.

The government shouldn’t really need a 73-page report in the current environment to realise that affordable housing – with rent up to 80% of local market rents and discounted market sale housing sold for up to 80% of local market values – is beyond the reach of most people.

Residents and first-time buyers who have been pointing this out for as long as I’ve been at Inside Housing often had their concerns overlooked.

A group of MPs said the quiet part out loud this week after a cross-party committee said that most forms of “so-called affordable housing are not truly affordable for many people”.

Government grant is still directed at affordable housing when the real need is for social rent. This was pointed out again by Shelter as the housing charity’s latest research found that it would take 119 years to clear social housing waiting lists at current building rates.

With people waiting for social housing stuck in temporary accommodation for years on end, Alison McGovern, minister for local government and homelessness, said she expects councils to take “more control” when it comes to the quality of this housing for homeless households.

No part of the UK is free from the temporary accommodation crisis. In Northern Ireland, the number of households living in such housing was up 79% in five years, according to the latest data.

Back in Westminster, the government set terms of reference for its new Supported Housing Advisory Panel, which will oversee the implementation of new laws.

There were some big commitments from senior ministers in Scotland and Wales this week.

The Welsh cabinet member for housing said a plan to embed a right to adequate housing into law in the country is “fundamental” to changing how people think about the topic.

Siân Gwenllian also told Inside Housing that she will “work relentlessly” with landlords to deliver the government’s target for 20,000 new social homes by 2030.

In Scotland, housing and social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said there is “no intention of cutting the affordable homes commitment” by the government after the deputy first minister admitted that cuts will be needed to tackle a £5bn funding gap in the administration’s budget.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Housing Regulator said it was “important” that social landlords have clarity on net zero standards as uncertainty is delaying development decisions.

This warning came as house builders in country revealed they are “very worried” about their future land supply due to a delay in councils producing plans setting out where new homes should go over the next 10 years.