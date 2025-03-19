The weight of the impossible asks

New homes are for life, not just for the ballot box. As we move towards the Spending Review, our sector is uniting to send a series of clear rallying calls to the government.

If the government’s 1.5 million new homes pledge in the next five years is going to be realised, we need to start seeing the fine detail of some detail and definitive steers on the money and the route map to long-term delivery for the social housing sector.

We need seismic change in the status quo to deliver our part.