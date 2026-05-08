The Welsh election has pushed Labour out of power for the first time. Stuart Ropke explores what that could mean for housing

Plaid Cymru politicians can get into the weeds of social housing policy, he adds, and are “interested in the mechanics” of how the sector works. “That’s been quite a refreshing conversation from our point of view.”

This was evident in a discussion CHC had with Plaid about phasing in Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A targets. When the current Labour government consulted on the Welsh Housing Quality Standard 2023, it had proposed a deadline of 2033 for EPC A.

This was met with strong opposition from the sector and was later dropped. Mr Ropke says it would have been “absolutely impossible”, adding that Plaid is able to “understand the trade-offs” around energy efficiency targets because, unlike Labour, its politicians have not been wedded to a certain policy.

When it comes to Reform politicians, Mr Ropke finds a diplomatic way of saying they are not quite so detail-oriented: “Because they’re new to this, there is a conversation with them about how the housing system works in Wales, how the housing association model works, which is different.”

Has the issue of allocations and immigration come up in CHC’s discussions with Reform? “It has come up, absolutely,” Mr Ropke responds.

Again, CHC seems to have played an educational role here.

“The conversation on allocations is being really clear about how allocations work, and I do think it sometimes is an area where people aren’t always clear about how the allocation system works and who’s entitled to a home and who’s not... I do think sometimes there is a level of misinformation around some of that stuff,” Mr Ropke says.

“I’m really positive about how much of a priority housing will remain, regardless of who is in government”

But he stresses that conversations with Reform have been respectful and polite, and that “all political parties are in it for the right reasons”. He also wants to see Reform candidates out on visits to housing association estates and new developments – something he says CHC’s members are up for.

This kind of engagement is part of a wider shift in how CHC lobbies politically. Over the past couple of years, the organisation has been anticipating a potential change in government, and has altered its structure slightly as a result. This has seen CHC bring additional public affairs and research resources in-house, Mr Ropke says.

The trade body set out its stall on the election early. At its annual conference last year, CHC launched its own ‘manifesto’ outlining how political parties should go about fixing Wales’ housing crisis. Given 10,600 people – and 2,300 children – are currently living in temporary accommodation, CHC hoped to spark a “national conversation” about the life-changing impact of a good home.

Among its demands to politicians contesting the election is a target to deliver 60,000 homes over 10 years and the launch of a national development body. CHC’s vision extends beyond the immediate next government – Mr Ropke tells Inside Housing the sector needs long-term commitments on funding in order to weather political cycles.

“We think there’s enough consensus cross-party to hopefully do that. But if we’re to make a real difference in Wales… it needs more than one term of government to turn that around,” he says.