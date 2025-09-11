The Welsh pension fund experimenting with an investment in social housing

The fund is looking for a return of 8-10% on its investments. “Because if you take land and get planning and see it through the construction period, and lease it up and everything else, all of that risk needs to be paid,” says Mr Llewelyn.

What is Mr Dong’s advice for other local government pension schemes that would like to invest in local affordable housing? He cites the importance of working with a partner “who has a strong pipeline and deal-sourcing networks. It’s critical, especially when you’re not in the major metropolitan areas”, he says.

Also: “You’re going to need your pension fund community support. There’s a degree of education required.

“If you’re going to do it with any integrity, you’re not looking to smash the lights out on this type of stuff… Every asset class has a job to do within the portfolio, and as long as your affordable housing asset classes are producing acceptable returns, all well and good. Then you mark it on the other side of the scorecard in terms of the job creation it’s making locally, the supply chain creating these assets, and the impact it has in alleviating these social housing problems.”

£59m in terms of the overall £3.6bn Swansea pension fund is tiny, but “it does take up an inordinate amount of governance time, conversations with Hugo, reporting on it”, he says.

“We wouldn’t normally get out of bed for £50m. We would not be allocating tickets for £50m to one manager. But because of all these additional benefits that Hugo said that he and the team can deliver, it’s worth that additional headache, and it’s worth that additional governance.”

The government wants to merge and consolidate public sector pension funds – indeed, Swansea is now one of eight pension funds which comprise the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP).

“Conversations with WPP are ongoing,” says Mr Dong. “This is sort of an exemplar. If we can deliver it in Swansea, I’m sure our colleagues in Cardiff, West Wales, North Wales, and in rural Wales [will] want to invest in it and see if they can replicate it.”

By April 2026, all of Swansea’s assets will be managed by the Wales Pension Partnership, meaning Swansea will not have the ability to have direct relationships with organisations like Newcore.

“I’ll be one place removed,” says Mr Dong. “I’ll still be able to influence that conversation, but it will not be wholly my delegated decision… This is our last hurrah, really, as an independent single fund.”

Which begs the question: will hyper-local investment be possible in the future? “It’s still doable,” he says.