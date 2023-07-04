The woman who wants to build the world’s best council housing

Only a few years ago, the idea of councils setting up companies to build homes glittered with promise of a council housing renaissance. Rather than sell off public land, councils could build again. Profits from market sale homes could help bring in income and subsidise a new generation of council building. Rabina Khan, Tower Hamlets’ former cabinet member for housing, wrote a piece in The Guardian in 2017 which summed up the mood. It was headlined: “The private sector has failed. Only councils can be trusted to build the homes we need” .

To back up a little bit, it is impossible to talk about Sixty Bricks’ plans without thinking about what is going on in the wider world of council housing development – in particular, the model of Sixty Bricks, as a council-owned housing development company.

Inside Housing talked to her on video call from Waltham Forest’s town hall, to find out more about how she is planning to turn this ambition into a reality.

She has been brought in to help achieve Sixty Bricks’ major ambitions to build 5,000 homes in 15 years. And, specifically, Ms Osmundsen has another agenda: to transform that pipeline of new homes into highly energy-efficient Passivhauses.

That is quite an ambition – and one that Ms Osmundsen has recently brought to Waltham Forest Council, which she joined in December as chief executive of its housing development company Sixty Bricks.

But then, Croydon Council went under. Many fingers pointed to its failed development company Brick By Brick – the council had lent the firm £200m. The whole model seemed shaky. Merton Council was so worried, the local paper reported, that it scrapped its development company Merantun before a single house was built. Homes for Lambeth was once expected to build 4,000 homes by 2025 – it was wound up this year having completed only 63. Liverpool City Council’s vehicle was expected to build 10,000 homes, but was shut after only 18 months, having built only 18.

Asked about this, Ms Osmundsen brings up counterpoints. “We’re not particularly good at showcasing the phenomenal success of the many, many, many council development companies that now exist,” she says. “Unfortunately, yes, there have been some companies that have fallen by the wayside. And there have been lots of lessons learned from that. But… if we’re not prepared to take some risk, if we’re not prepared to intervene where the markets are failing, then really, what are we here for?”

Some of the failed companies, she suggests, might have succeeded if they had been given time. Most development companies do not make money “from day one” because of “the time lag of building enough homes to generate enough income”, she notes. “If you look at the private sector, far more development companies have failed with much greater catastrophic impact. But of course, they’re not open to the level of scrutiny that the public sector is.”

“Switching our market sale homes to shared ownership just seemed eminently sensible given the housing market and economic conditions in the UK at present”

Has this caused Waltham Forest’s commitment to Sixty Bricks to wobble? From talking to Ms Osmundsen, it seems not. If anything, she is hoping to build more homes than the 5,000 in Sixty Bricks’ business plan.

Sixty Bricks, which was set up in 2016, is aiming to deliver 20% of the 27,000 homes that Waltham Forest hopes will be built in the borough, and is targeting in its local plan. Of the 299 homes built so far – what Sixty Bricks refers to as Phase 1 – all have been on council land. Phase 2 will also all be on public land. Yet after we speak, news broke that Waltham Forest Council is aiming to buy 13 unsold homes on its Jazz Yard development from Sixty Bricks, and convert them from market sale to shared ownership. Ms Osmundsen says: “Switching our market sale homes to shared ownership just seemed eminently sensible given the housing market and economic conditions in the UK at present.”

At least 50% of the homes for Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be affordable housing, Ms Osmundsen explains, while “the council are committed for as much of that to be social rent as possible”. The affordable housing will be split between 70% social rent and 30% shared ownership. Sixty Bricks has ambitions to build more broadly too, not just taking forward council sites, from Phase 3 onwards. Sixty Bricks would seek to exceed the minimum of 35% affordable housing required by policy on these sites too, she adds.

So who is the woman who is going to deliver these plans? The start of Ms Osmundsen’s career, she says, was “quite conventional”. She started as a chartered surveyor back in the 1990s, then went on to work for a number of private developers. Then, in 2009, came a turning point.