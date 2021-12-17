The year in review: asset management

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Disrepair has been the overriding story this year, with social landlords coming under the microscope after ITV News uncovered horrendous housing conditions endured by some tenants. Grainne Cuffe reports
In March, the issue of disrepair came to the forefront when ITV News launched an investigation that would rock the social housing sector.
Britain was shown the horrifying conditions Croydon Council tenants were living in at Regina Road, Norwood, south London. This prompted a widespread investigation into disrepair, particularly damp and mould, across the country.
At the same time it exposed the local authorities and housing associations that were responsible.
Clarion’s Eastfields Estate in Mitcham, south London, was next under the spotlight as images showed vermin infestations and widespread disrepair.
In many cases, residents had to wait long periods for issues to be rectified by the landlord, including one family who had lived for eight months without lights on the top floor of their home.
Clarion apologised and was later cleared of a standards breach by the Regulator of Social Housing.
L&Q was also featured after one of its disabled tenants, who has severe breathing problems, was forced to live in damp conditions. The 105,000-home landlord apologised and announced it would be localising its “opaque” staff structure after the tenant’s experience was revealed.
In May, an independent investigation commissioned by Croydon Council found that it had failed to deliver basic housing services and had a “lack of care and respect for residents”.
It vowed to make major improvements, but an independent review published six months later found that its efforts were “at best embryonic and at worst weak”.
In an interview with Inside Housing, the journalist behind the investigation, ITV News political correspondent Daniel Hewitt, said the response from social landlords was mostly lacking.
But he said he was surprised by how “blunt” the Housing Ombudsman’s response to the problems were.
Following ITV’s coverage, the watchdog launched its own probe into damp and mould. In the subsequent report, it accused social landlords of creating a “culture of blame” for tenants living in squalid conditions and urged them to take a zero-tolerance approach to the problem.
Alongside the report in October, the Housing Ombudsman revealed a table of the best and worst-performing landlords when it comes to damp and mould.
The spotlight report was enabled by the watchdog’s new powers which allow it to undertake a systemic or thematic investigation beyond an individual complaint or landlord.
The new Housing Ombudsman scheme, approved by the government in March 2020 and launched in September, came into its own this year.
It allows the ombudsman to refer more cases to the English regulator to publish annual landlord performance reports and, since March this year, the watchdog has been publishing reports on all of its investigations and naming the landlords involved.
Since January it has had the power to issue complaint-handling failure orders in circumstances where a landlord is failing to comply with its new Complaint Handling Code.
Many landlords, revealed in the watchdog’s quarterly report, have since been found to be in breach of the code. The report in November showed that nearly 1,000 improvements were made for residents with complaints against their landlords as a result of orders or recommendations issued by the ombudsman.
According to its annual accounts, landlords are also paying the price. When the report was published in November, it emerged that the ombudsman had ordered or recommended that landlords pay out £449,213 to residents as a result of complaint-handling failures.
But these are arguably minor costs in comparison with other pressures facing social landlords, such as the much heftier bills that loom for decarbonisation and building safety.
News stories
Housing association forced to pay compensation to family after Housing Ombudsman investigation
Council carrying out urgent review of high-rise blocks after ‘appalling’ conditions exposed
L&Q set to localise ‘opaque’ staff structure after vulnerable tenant’s conditions exposed
Housing Ombudsman to investigate damp and mould problems in sector
Housing Ombudsman launches 600-person resident panel
L&Q apologises after vulnerable tenant’s ‘unacceptable’ conditions exposed
Complaints to Housing Ombudsman soar by 73%, figures reveal
Clarion apologises to residents after ITV investigation exposes squalid conditions in London estate
Housing Ombudsman investigating five social landlords over failure to deal with complaints
Landlord hit with ‘severe maladministration’ after domestic violence victim endures further abuse and made homeless
Landlord hit with severe maladministration finding appoints new permanent boss
Features
How are social landlords doing at responding to complaints?
How race impacts on people’s chances of living in a damp home or experiencing fuel poverty
How to fix social housing’s repair problem
‘We’re not stopping’: an interview with the ITV journalist exposing poor housing conditions
What to look out for next year
As a potential January lockdown looms and winter sets in, repairs will no doubt be at the forefront of 2022.
It will be interesting to see to how the sector continues to responds to the disrepair exposure, while decarbonisation and building safety will be a running issues for all social landlords.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories