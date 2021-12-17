The year in review: asset management

In March, the issue of disrepair came to the forefront when ITV News launched an investigation that would rock the social housing sector.

Britain was shown the horrifying conditions Croydon Council tenants were living in at Regina Road, Norwood, south London. This prompted a widespread investigation into disrepair, particularly damp and mould, across the country.

At the same time it exposed the local authorities and housing associations that were responsible.

Clarion’s Eastfields Estate in Mitcham, south London, was next under the spotlight as images showed vermin infestations and widespread disrepair.

In many cases, residents had to wait long periods for issues to be rectified by the landlord, including one family who had lived for eight months without lights on the top floor of their home.

Clarion apologised and was later cleared of a standards breach by the Regulator of Social Housing.