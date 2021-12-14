The year in review: councils

The issue of disrepair, particularly damp and mould, was highlighted in March when ITV revealed the appalling conditions Croydon Council tenants had to put up with at the Regina Road block in Norwood, south London. It prompted the news outlet to undertake a huge investigation into social housing conditions across the country, which resulted in widespread anger.

In May, an independent investigation commissioned by the council found that it had failed to deliver basic housing services and had a “lack of care and respect for residents”.

It vowed to make major improvements, but an independent review published six months later found that its efforts were “at best embryonic and at worst weak”.

Croydon, the catalyst, has put all social landlords under the microscope – many of which have come up in ITV’s investigation.

It was hoped that when the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act became law in 2019, it would help prevent council and private tenants from being forced to live in sub-par conditions. The law has certainly increased the number of claims made against landlords, many of which are more than justified. However, it has also left the door open for those looking to use tenants’ concerns and benefit financially from their claims.

Claims management companies, which previously focused on payment protection insurance (PPI), now have their eyes firmly on disrepair and have become even more active this year.

Lambeth Council is one of many looking to stem the increased level of claims. The situation became so severe that Lambeth created an action plan in November to calm a tidal wave of claims, after the number of legal disrepair claims against the council shot up by 600% in four years, costing it millions per year.

There are many in a similar situation to Lambeth, and social landlords can expect it to become a bigger issue in the coming months.