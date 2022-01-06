The year in review: development

The deal between the 60,000-home landlord and the major global investment firm will see the latter give Hyde £500m to build 2,000 shared ownership homes. The landlord will then take over the management of the properties after they have been completed.

The arrangement means that housing associations do not have to find their own development capital to build these homes and will still have management of them once delivered.

Straight after the deal, advisors in the sector predicted that more would be coming down the line. We saw this most recently with Optivo signing a £106.5m deal with Sage Housing for a similar arrangement, which will see the Blackstone-owned for-profit provider funding the landlord’s development of 420 new homes.

Elsewhere, it was an important year for different government grant programmes. April was the time that the government’s £11.8bn Affordable Homes Programme was earmarked to start, with bidding open for the first time to councils and for-profit housing providers.

While no councils were successful on bidding for the Homes England pot, which is for development outside of London, several for-profit associations did successfully bid. Sage, L&G Affordable Homes and Vistry Partnerships all secured money through the programme.

In total, there were 31 providers that were picked as part of the Homes England tranche of funding, with the organisations each getting a share of the £5.2bn pot and pledging to start more than 90,000 homes outside of London.

However, there were some high-profile absences, such as L&Q, the sector’s current biggest builder. You can see a full breakdown here.

In the £4bn pot given to the Greater London Authority to distribute to providers, councils played a much more central part. There were more than 25 new providers on the list, with many of those being London boroughs with huge development plans. These include Barking and Dagenham, which received £171m to start 1,757 homes in the next five years, and Enfield, which was given £166m for 1,119 home starts.

In terms of housing associations, Hyde and Clarion were the biggest providers on the list, receiving a combined total of £364m to start more than 3,500 new homes. A full breakdown can be found here.

It was not just the grant programmes that were launched in 2021 which could result in more homes being built. After a two-year wait, the end of the year saw the £3bn Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme launch and take on its first lenders. B3 Living, Vivid and Watford Community Housing were the first landlords to benefit from the government-backed scheme, securing bonds worth a combined value of £350m at low coupon rates.