The year in review: finance

After last year’s hiatus, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity kicked back into gear with some eye-catching tie-ups.

The largest of the bunch, due to complete next year, is Peabody’s merger with fellow G15 landlord Catalyst, which will create a 104,000-home association – the UK’s second largest social housing landlord.

Liverpool-based giant Riverside also took on troubled G15 member One Housing, which gave birth to a 75,000-home organisation. Elsewhere, Greensquare and Accord Housing Association finally completed their merger, first announced in February last year, to create a 25,000-home group.

Just this month it was revealed that 45,000-home Orbit Group is in talks to merge with 11,600-home Swan amid the latter being found non-compliant by the English regulator.

But not all proposed partnerships went to plan.

A move by Sanctuary and Southern Housing Group to merge and overtake Clarion as the UK’s biggest social landlord collapsed in April. PA Housing and Accent’s efforts to tie the knot to create a 43,000-home organisation also fell by the wayside.

Mergers happen for many reasons, but a desire to cut costs through economies of scale is often high on the list of benefits.

Due to number of the financial challenges many social housing landlords are facing, it is not surprising that M&A activity is back with a vengeance.

The pincer movement of the building safety crisis and decarbonisation – both vast, long-term challenges – has meant providers are having to make tougher-than-ever choices.

London’s 12 largest landlords – still collectively known as the G15 – estimated that its members will have paid £3.6bn by 2036 to cover fire safety costs.

Coupled with latest estimates, it could cost English housing associations £36bn to decarbonise their stock.