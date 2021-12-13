The year in review: fire safety and the building safety crisis

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The EWS crisis, fire safety bill battles and escalating fire safety costs dominated the fire safety and building safety crisis discussion this year. Jack Simpson takes you through the story of the year
It has been a year of thrills and spills, missteps, confusing messages and policy U-turns with regards to fire safety this year. There have been some strides forward, but many leaseholders will have seen it as a year of false dawns and continued frustration, as they remain in the same position they were in this time last year, only a lot poorer.
For housing associations and councils, the fire safety crisis continues to be a huge headache.
Fire safety inspections and the inevitable remediation on a high proportion of blocks have resulted in a huge amount of resource going to this area, often to the detriment of development plans, which have been revised as hundreds of millions of pounds goes to fixing blocks.
The External Wall System (EWS) crisis has meant that many of these landlords’ leaseholders and shared owners have remained trapped and increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as inaction from their landlords.
Private developers have paid up in a bigger way than ever before, with a number of private house builders committing tens of millions pounds to fix blocks. Yet many feel that it is just a drop in the ocean and think these companies should pay more. And it could ratchet up in the future, with a new developer cladding tax to come into play next year and increasing strong rhetoric from the government that it will be looking to recover funds from the developers and manufacturers it believes are responsible for the crisis.
Fire safety story of the year
The year started with a glimmer of hope for leaseholders caught in the EWS crisis.
In 2020, many of those living in buildings below 18 metres tall had been told they could wait up to a decade for their buildings to be checked under the EWS1 process, as taller buildings were prioritised.
In the early weeks of the year, it looked like that could be about to change.
On 7 January, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) announced that it would be reviewing its current EWS guidance to try to reduce the number of buildings that needed EWS1 checks.
In March that guidance was published in full and defined which type of buildings were exempt. This was music to the ears of the government, which confidently announced that the new guidance would mean around 500,000 leaseholders would no longer need an EWS1 form.
In truth, it would have an impact. Buildings of four storeys or under would not need a check unless they had aluminium composite material or high-pressure laminate cladding, and if blocks had cladding that covered less than 25% of a building’s exterior they would be exempt. However, that does not cover the majority of buildings, and EWS1 checks on buildings below 18 metres were still a regular occurrence following the publication of the guidance.
February saw the next big announcement. On 10 February, former housing secretary Robert Jenrick stood in front of parliament and laid out how he would fix the cladding crisis. This included the news that the government would be increasing the building safety pot from £1.6bn to £5.1bn.
Mr Jenrick also outlined plans to introduce a developer levy on the country’s biggest builders. The levy, which was an attempt to recoup some costs from those builders, was expected to raise £2bn over a 10-year period.
However, while these were both cautiously welcomed, his third main proposal was less warmly received.
In his announcement, Mr Jenrick revealed that the government would be looking to implement a cladding loan scheme for buildings under 18 metres tall.
Under the proposals, a loan would be made to the building owner to remediate the building, then leaseholders living in flats would have to pay back that money monthly, with a limit of £50 a month. This could have saddled leaseholders with bills for decades and was met with fierce resistance.
The loan scheme has slowly faded out of government thinking, as it has realised what the practicalities are of implementing the scheme. It is now expected to get the full kibosh from new housing secretary Michael Gove in the coming weeks.
But while non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding was the focus, there were still dozens of buildings that had yet to see ACM cladding removed from them. This is the same cladding that was found to have been on Grenfell Tower, and the Grenfell Inquiry found that it was the “primary cause of fire spread” on the night of the fire. Four years after Grenfell, it remains on many buildings.
In the early part of the year, the Inside Housing news team investigated who those that still had yet to even start removing this dangerous cladding were.
What we found was a group of large developers, freeholders that owned thousands of buildings across the country and some offshore companies that seemed to have no presence or way of contacting them. The piece, which took months to pull together, can be read here, and is our most-read insight piece of the year.
And the significance of this was brought into sharp focus just weeks later, when the news broke of a fire at New Providence Wharf in east London. Around 100 firefighters were sent to the scene of the ACM-clad tower block, with 40 people treated by ambulance crews and two put in hospital.
There was expected outrage as residents described their anguish escaping the smoke-filled building, and their fury that the developer had yet to remove the ACM cladding from the building. This would only be heightened when a week later Inside Housing would reveal that the smoke detection system in the block had failed.
Serving as a backdrop for all of these events and announcements was tug of war taking place in Westminster over the Fire Safety Bill, a new bill put forward by the government that looked to amend the 2005 Fire Safety Order and put in stronger rules to make sure building owners fix fire safety defects.
At the heart of this was an amendment to the bill drawn up by Conservative rebel MPs Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, and Royston Smith, MP for Southampton and Itchen, which looked to ensure that leaseholders were not hit by fire safety costs.
After the amendment was launched in January and received the backing of more than 30 rebel Tory MPs, what followed was a game of ping-pong that saw the bill go through the Commons, only to be blocked and sent back by the House of Lords. This back-and-forth continued no less than five times, until it was eventually passed in April with no amendments.
And expect something similar this year, with the Building Safety Bill set to go in front of parliament.
The draft bill was published in July and contains a number of changes that promise to change the way high-rise buildings are built and managed, including the introduction of new dutyholders at every stage of a building’s life cycle – from design, to construction, to occupation, as well as introducing a new Building Safety Regulator. You can read our overview of the most important aspects here.
However, crucially for leaseholders it does not include anything within it that protects them from the huge remediation costs that are now falling through their letterboxes. This will no doubt be a point of contention, and you can expect the battles seen with the Fire Safety Bill to be repeated in the coming year.
2021 was also a time of investigations, with Inside Housing focusing on the EWS crisis with an in-depth look into how it had developed and the chaos it was causing in the mortgage market.
This included a number of extreme case studies such as the leaseholder who had bought their £350,000 flat off the back of a clean EWS form, only to find out a total of 34 days later that this had been incorrectly carried out and that the home did need remediation.
In June, to mark the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Inside Housing team looked at three buildings that had become embroiled in the subsequent cladding crisis.
One building was found to be covered in dangerous materials, built on the site of a former council block where there was a major fire safety incident. Another building was home and dry when campaigning forced its developer to pay for the removal of ACM cladding, but was then found to have a litany of other issues.
On the front of our September edition we led with a feature looking at the lack of progress that had been made in putting in place personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for disabled and vulnerable people in tower blocks. The piece revealed that the majority of councils (around two-thirds) did not provide PEEPs in general needs housing, despite the Grenfell Inquiry phase one report recommending that all building owners put in place PEEPs for this group of people.
For housing associations, fire safety has continued to dominate business thinking and plans, particularly for those in London.
As inspections of buildings continue, the problems mount and the cost to fix them increases. You only have to look at some of the financial accounts of the G15 members to see how much of an issue it has become. L&Q has estimated that it will spend £450m on fire safety costs in the coming years. Metropolitan Thames Valley says it will spend £109m over the next 10 years, and Notting Hill Genesis expects a £230m spend, to name but a few.
In total it is expected that the G15 landlords alone will have to spend £3bn in the coming years, and they are already looking to take this money from their development plans, as explained here.
Optivo is taking out 2,000 homes because of fire safety, Catalyst 1,300 a year, Clarion predicts 1,800 fewer homes and L&Q has cut its development pipeline from 10,000 homes a year to just 3,000.
But in July there were significant changes in the upper echelons of what was then known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Mr Jenrick, who had led the department for two years, was replaced in a cabinet reshuffle by political heavyweight Michael Gove.
Within weeks Mr Gove had changed the name of the department to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC). And it appears that he is looking to shake up the department’s approach to building safety too.
This was underlined in his first appearance in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee in November. In a session dominated by fire safety, Mr Gove set his stall out and it was clear that he did not want leaseholders to pay a penny for fire safety costs.
So where would he look to get the money from?
Well, it would seem as if developers, contractors and manufacturers – which provided the materials and built these homes – could be in his crosshairs.
In a telling exchange, Mr Gove said that the private sector should take most of the responsibility for the crisis, rather than the government.
He explained: “You can say the sheriff, or sheriffs, might not have been on the ball but the cowboys were behaving like cowboys in an unregulated way.”
And finding ways to recoup and punish those private companies he sees as responsible, seems to be part of Mr Gove’s thinking. Two weeks ago, Inside Housing revealed that banning private companies from public funding was being looked at, alongside adding £1bn to the Building Safety Fund and the Waking Watch Fund.
Yet like with many things when it comes to fire safety, it appeared to be one step forward and two steps back when RICS revealed that it would not be changing its guidance surrounding EWS1 forms.
This would have come as a shock for leaseholders, but also the government. In July, Mr Jenrick made an announcement in which he instructed all lenders not to ask for EWS1 forms on buildings below 18 metres tall, before providing mortgages.
However, it was met with some resistance from banks, which said that they would only change their policies on buildings under 18 metres tall when the government’s Consolidated Advice Note was removed and RICS guidance had changed.
While Mr Gove has promised to remove the Consolidated Advice Note, RICS’ decision to maintain its guidance means that many banks are likely to continue their approach to buildings under 18 metres tall. Those leaseholders who have not received an EWS1 will still need to wait for one before they can sell their home. For those who have received one that has indicated dangerous materials are present, they will still have to get the materials removed before they can sell.
The news came as a bit of a hammer blow to leaseholders, particularly those in buildings under 18 metres tall who felt they might be released from the building safety crisis when the Consolidated Advice Note was replaced.
News stories
Draft government guidance resulted in decision to remediate below-18m block
Housing association set to to push £100,000 fire safety bill on to shared owners
UK’s largest insurer lobbied against cladding crisis measures which would ‘deprive residents of institutional landlord’
EWS crisis: leaseholder sees three flat sales collapse after four EWS forms in a year
Buildings with an EWS1 form still need remediation despite new government advice, says RICS
Features and investigations
Special investigation: how the government missed the chance to prevent the cladding crisis in the 1990s
The signature that never was: how an east London block became embroiled in an EWS saga
How the cladding scandal is affecting people on the government’s Help to Buy scheme
The disappearing act: cuts to building control professionals and what they mean for building safety
What to watch out for next year
The key thing to watch out for next year will be how far Mr Gove is willing to go to protect leaseholders and if the steps that he brings in will work. While the noises coming out of his office are promising, it remains to be seen if strong rhetoric can be converted into meaningful action.
You only have to look at the past week’s events with RICS not changing its EWS guidance to see that much of the solutions to the crisis are in the hands of industry.
The Building Safety Bill is the most significant piece of legislation with regards to building safety in decades and it will be interesting to see how much resistance it faces if it omits an amendment that protects leaseholders from historic fire safety costs.
During the back-and-forth on the Fire Safety Bill, the government consistently said that this was the wrong bill to bring in legislation to protect leaseholders from costs. With the Building Safety Bill the only other piece of legislation that could possibly be used, it does not look like they can use that line again.
There could be an even more embittered battle if the government is unwilling to budge and Tory rebels add to their ranks.
In addition, there is the Polluter Pays Bill – a bill that put in law a system where costs can be recouped from builders – which seems to be getting a bit more momentum with both Mr Gove and Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, fire safety minister, stating that they were looking at it.
Elsewhere it promises to be another tough year for housing associations attempting to pay to fix the issues they have discovered. This will only further deplete development targets. Some intervention from the government might be needed to protect its 300,000-homes-a-year target.
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