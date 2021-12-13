The year in review: fire safety and the building safety crisis

The EWS crisis, fire safety bill battles and escalating fire safety costs dominated the fire safety and building safety crisis discussion this year. Jack Simpson takes you through the story of the year #UKhousing

The External Wall System (EWS) crisis has meant that many of these landlords’ leaseholders and shared owners have remained trapped and increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as inaction from their landlords.

Fire safety inspections and the inevitable remediation on a high proportion of blocks have resulted in a huge amount of resource going to this area, often to the detriment of development plans, which have been revised as hundreds of millions of pounds goes to fixing blocks.

It has been a year of thrills and spills, missteps, confusing messages and policy U-turns with regards to fire safety this year. There have been some strides forward, but many leaseholders will have seen it as a year of false dawns and continued frustration, as they remain in the same position they were in this time last year, only a lot poorer.

Private developers have paid up in a bigger way than ever before, with a number of private house builders committing tens of millions pounds to fix blocks. Yet many feel that it is just a drop in the ocean and think these companies should pay more. And it could ratchet up in the future, with a new developer cladding tax to come into play next year and increasing strong rhetoric from the government that it will be looking to recover funds from the developers and manufacturers it believes are responsible for the crisis.

Fire safety story of the year

The year started with a glimmer of hope for leaseholders caught in the EWS crisis.

In 2020, many of those living in buildings below 18 metres tall had been told they could wait up to a decade for their buildings to be checked under the EWS1 process, as taller buildings were prioritised.

In the early weeks of the year, it looked like that could be about to change.

On 7 January, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) announced that it would be reviewing its current EWS guidance to try to reduce the number of buildings that needed EWS1 checks.

In March that guidance was published in full and defined which type of buildings were exempt. This was music to the ears of the government, which confidently announced that the new guidance would mean around 500,000 leaseholders would no longer need an EWS1 form.

In truth, it would have an impact. Buildings of four storeys or under would not need a check unless they had aluminium composite material or high-pressure laminate cladding, and if blocks had cladding that covered less than 25% of a building’s exterior they would be exempt. However, that does not cover the majority of buildings, and EWS1 checks on buildings below 18 metres were still a regular occurrence following the publication of the guidance.

February saw the next big announcement. On 10 February, former housing secretary Robert Jenrick stood in front of parliament and laid out how he would fix the cladding crisis. This included the news that the government would be increasing the building safety pot from £1.6bn to £5.1bn.

Mr Jenrick also outlined plans to introduce a developer levy on the country’s biggest builders. The levy, which was an attempt to recoup some costs from those builders, was expected to raise £2bn over a 10-year period.

However, while these were both cautiously welcomed, his third main proposal was less warmly received.

In his announcement, Mr Jenrick revealed that the government would be looking to implement a cladding loan scheme for buildings under 18 metres tall.