The year in review: homelessness and rough sleeping

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The government’s Everyone In scheme remained the main point of focus for the homelessness sector in 2021. Lucie Heath summarises the biggest stories
The ongoing effort to house rough sleepers during the coronavirus crisis has remained the top homelessness story this year.
The year began with charities calling on the government to provide councils with funding so that they could offer the same level of accommodation support to rough sleepers as they had during the first lockdown.
The government responded by releasing an additional £10m in funding and asking councils to “redouble their efforts to help accommodate all those currently sleeping rough”.
However throughout the third lockdown, evidence suggested that councils were not providing the same level of unconditional support to rough sleepers as they were during the first lockdown in 2020.
This was especially true when it came to individuals who had no recourse to public funds due to their immigration status.
In March, lawyers working with homelessness charity Shelter provided some clarity to the situation after winning a high court case which determined that local authorities could legally provide emergency accommodation to rough sleepers with no recourse to public funds for the duration of the pandemic.
However, as Inside Housing reported in May, some councils were still refusing to provide accommodation to some rough sleepers despite the court case.
In July, Inside Housing revealed that the government had told councils to close the hotels they had used to house people during lockdowns as a condition of the latest round of rough sleeper funding. The government responded to this story in the same way as it had to several other reports about the Everyone In scheme winding up, by insisting the scheme was still “ongoing”.
Now, as reported by Inside Housing last week, the government is being taken to court by a claimant who is arguing that the government privately ended the scheme while ministers were publicly declaring that it was ongoing. The case is due to be heard in the high court today.
In other homelessness news, exempt accommodation – a type of supported housing that is often used to house people who have been homeless – has come under increased scrutiny over the past year.
Councils and housing professionals have argued that the lack of regulation of the sector has allowed unscrupulous landlords to exploit the rules that let them claim huge amounts of housing benefit in exchange for providing very minimal levels of support.
Last week, the Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities Committee launched a formal investigation into this type of housing.
Finally, the future of Housing First in England currently remains up in the air.
In 2018, the government provided funding for three pilots of the popular initiative, which has been shown to work in reducing long-term rough sleeping in other countries and cities worldwide. The funding for these pilots is due to end in March, however the Autumn Budget was silent on any additional funding for Housing First.
Before the Budget, Inside Housing reported that thousands of rough sleepers currently being supported through the programme are at risk of returning to the streets if the funding is not extended.
News stories
High court rules councils can lawfully house people with NRPF during pandemic
Councils still failing to accommodate rough sleepers despite court ruling
Government tells councils to close ’Everyone In’ hotels as a condition of rough-sleeper funding
Hundreds in Housing First programme at ’serious risk’ of returning to streets if funding stopped
Government faces legal challenge for ’misleading public’ over Everyone In scheme
Features and analyses
The story explained: what is exempt accommodation?
Helping Afghans find a home away from home
Race and allocation: who are the new tenants getting social housing, and is it equitable?
What to watch out for next year
The LUHC Committee’s inquiry into exempt accommodation will be one to keep a close eye on at the start of next year. The current system of exempt accommodation – one of the main housing options for people who have been homeless – has too many times resulted in housing that is exploitative and dangerous for those living in it.
Many will be hoping this inquiry could mark the beginning of big policy changes to create a system that is better regulated and provides better value for taxpayers’ money.
The homelessness sector will also be eagerly awaiting any announcement on Housing First in the first few weeks of the year. Without any announcements, it is currently unclear what will happen to hundreds of people living in Housing First properties across Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City Region and West Midlands.
It is also unlikely that the judgement on the judicial review against the government’s Everyone In scheme will be released before the end of this year. Inside Housing will make sure to bring the results of that one to you when it is released.
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