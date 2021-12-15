The year in review: homelessness and rough sleeping

The ongoing effort to house rough sleepers during the coronavirus crisis has remained the top homelessness story this year.

The year began with charities calling on the government to provide councils with funding so that they could offer the same level of accommodation support to rough sleepers as they had during the first lockdown.

The government responded by releasing an additional £10m in funding and asking councils to “redouble their efforts to help accommodate all those currently sleeping rough”.

However throughout the third lockdown, evidence suggested that councils were not providing the same level of unconditional support to rough sleepers as they were during the first lockdown in 2020.

This was especially true when it came to individuals who had no recourse to public funds due to their immigration status.