The year in review: Northern Ireland

In November 2020, the region’s government announced that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) would undergo a restructure, which could see its landlord and regional functions separated into two.

A reform of the NIHE has been on the cards for years, but more recently a severe funding crisis has meant it has no way to pay for the investment its huge housing stock requires.

In 2018, it emerged that the 84,000-home landlord was facing an annual shortfall of around £140m and that £7bn of investment was needed over the next 30 years.

A major part of the problem is that its current classification means it is unable to borrow without affecting the public balance sheet.

The 2020 announcement included plans for the NIHE to become a mutual, where employees and residents co-own the organisation, similar to some housing associations across the UK.

But in March 2021, the region’s housing minister appeared to row back on this proposal.

Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly, communities minister Deirdre Hargey said she asked officials exploring options for the NIHE reform “to ensure that they exhaust all options that limit change as far as possible”.

As it stands, the future of the NIHE remains unclear. In its annual UK Housing Review in March, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) warned that “important questions” still needed to be answered on the reform plans, such as on rents, decarbonisation costs and start-up payments for the authority’s overhaul.