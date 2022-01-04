The year in review: Northern Ireland

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A draft housing strategy promising tens of thousands of new affordable homes, a reformed housing executive and a push for a heat and building strategy were some of the big stories in Northern Ireland last year. Grainne Cuffe reports
In November 2020, the region’s government announced that the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) would undergo a restructure, which could see its landlord and regional functions separated into two.
A reform of the NIHE has been on the cards for years, but more recently a severe funding crisis has meant it has no way to pay for the investment its huge housing stock requires.
In 2018, it emerged that the 84,000-home landlord was facing an annual shortfall of around £140m and that £7bn of investment was needed over the next 30 years.
A major part of the problem is that its current classification means it is unable to borrow without affecting the public balance sheet.
The 2020 announcement included plans for the NIHE to become a mutual, where employees and residents co-own the organisation, similar to some housing associations across the UK.
But in March 2021, the region’s housing minister appeared to row back on this proposal.
Speaking in the Northern Ireland Assembly, communities minister Deirdre Hargey said she asked officials exploring options for the NIHE reform “to ensure that they exhaust all options that limit change as far as possible”.
As it stands, the future of the NIHE remains unclear. In its annual UK Housing Review in March, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) warned that “important questions” still needed to be answered on the reform plans, such as on rents, decarbonisation costs and start-up payments for the authority’s overhaul.
In more positive news for the landlord, it emerged earlier the same month that the NIHE would be exempt from corporation tax – saving it around £10m a year.
The UK government revealed that the NIHE would no longer have to pay the tax levied on businesses, while the policy would have retrospective effect from April 2020, meaning a saving of £20m for the next financial year.
The news was likely welcome, following a tough Budget in January. But despite the Budget being describing as “difficult”, the government pledged a social housing funding boost.
Finance minister Conor Murphy promised to make capital funding of £1.75bn available for the region in 2021/22, for spending on social housebuilding as well as major road and hospital projects.
Draft Budget tables showed that £224.8m of this capital spending would be allocated to the Department for Communities (DfC), which is responsible for housing.
In April last year, the government announced a 20% increase to its social housing grant budget for the financial year.
The NIHE was handed £162m to allocate through the Social Housing Development Programme (SHDP) in 2021/22 – an increase of around £26m from the previous year.
Ms Hargey combined the announcement with the news that social housebuilding targets were well beaten in 2020/21.
However, the month before the government was criticised by leading housing bodies in Northern Ireland which expressed concerns over the lack of any specific outcome on housing in its programme for government.
In a letter to ministers, CIH Northern Ireland, the Northern Ireland Housing Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), Housing Rights and the Council for the Homeless NI said they were “deeply disappointed” by the omission.
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland’s Executive Office said tackling the problem of homelessness was a “key priority”.
As it should be. In September it emerged that the number of households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland had surged by 65%.
A plan to ease this was some of the biggest news of the year: the government’s long-awaited draft housing strategy, which determines housing policy in the region for the next 15 years, was published.
Ms Hargey promised that a third of the 100,000 planned new homes will be affordable.
Some protection from homelessness has also been offered in the government’s repeated extensions of the eviction ban throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest means that tenants who have been affected financially by the pandemic will not face eviction over rent arrears until May this year. A 12-week notice period for eviction is also in place.
Elsewhere, pressures from decarbonisation loom. In February, experts warned that it would cost £2.4bn to bring Northern Ireland’s homes up to an energy effiency rating of Band C.
The report, produced by the Building Research Establishment on behalf of the NIHE, found that measures required to improve the energy efficiency of the 390,000 homes in the region currently below Band C will cost an average of £6,200 per dwelling.
After the UK published its Heat and Buildings Strategy last October, Northern Irish social housing bodies called on Stormont to do the same to reach net zero.
News
NI government promises social housing funding boost despite ‘difficult’ Budget
Northern Ireland housing bodies ‘deeply disappointed’ over missed government pledge
Northern Ireland government boosts social housing grant by 20%
NI government extends longer eviction notice periods until May 2022
Northern Ireland social landlords extend agreement not to evict over pandemic-related arrears
Heat and buildings strategy needed in Northern Ireland to reach net zero, housing bodies say
Northern Ireland minister promises that a third of planned 100,000 new homes will be affordable
Feature
Playing the Long game: an interview with the NIHE’s new chief executive
What to expect in 2022
Significant focus will no doubt be on how the NIHE will be reformed this year.
Homelessness, decarbonisation and the coronavirus pandemic will also likely loom large on the social housing agenda.
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