The year in review: regulation and legal

Implementing changes in response to the long-awaited Social Housing White Paper, published in November 2020, has been top of the agenda for England’s Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) this past year.

The aim of the white paper was to amplify the voice of social housing tenants in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which exposed how the opinions of residents often went unheard.

At the heart of the paper is the plan to give increased powers to the RSH and move back to a more proactive approach to consumer regulation. This will see landlords begin to be assessed on things like repairs and complaints, in addition to the existing financial viability and governance standards.

So what has the RSH done to prepare for the reintroduction of consumer regulation?

At the start of the year, the regulator appointed its first ever director of consumer regulation. Kate Dodsworth, former chief executive of Gateway Housing, took up the new role in the summer. You can read our interview with Ms Dodsworth here.

Eleven months later, an in-depth plan for consumer regulation was published. The plan identified six themes: safety, quality, neighbourhood, transparency, engagement and accountability, and tenancies.