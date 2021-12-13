The year in review: tenancy management

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Eviction bans and welfare changes dominated the world of tenancy management this year. Lucie Heath outlines the biggest stories
Since COVID-19 hit the UK in March last year, the pandemic has had a huge impact on social landlords’ tenancy management teams.
Most notably, the ban on evictions has changed how housing associations interact with residents who are struggling financially, with increased interaction between social landlords and tenants who are at risk of eviction.
When 2021 began, tenants in England were still protected from a ban on ‘bailiff-enforced’ evictions. This meant that bailiffs were not allowed to enter homes to enforce evictions that had been granted by the court.
Exceptions were made for anti-social behaviour cases, and cases where a person was more than six months in arrears.
When the bailiff-enforced eviction ban came to an end in May this year, renters in England were given longer notice periods of up to four months, depending on the type of eviction.
However, notice periods in England returned to pre-pandemic rules at the start of October.
The situation has been different in other parts of the UK. In Scotland, longer notice periods of up to six months are set to remain in place until at least the end of March next year. In Northern Ireland these elongated notice periods are in place until the end of May next year. Longer notice periods remain in place in Wales until the end of this month.
Despite the rules returning to normal in England, the National Housing Federation has pledged that housing associations will no longer evict tenants who have fallen into arrears if they are working with their landlord to get their payments back on track. Similar pledges have been made by social landlords in other parts of the UK.
Inevitably, the end of the eviction ban has led to a spike in evictions in the latter half of this year. Recent statistics from the Ministry of Justice covering England and Wales showed a 207% increase in evictions between the first and second quarters of 2021-22.
Social landlords accounted for at least 36% of possession claims issued during the second quarter (the government does not collect this information for all eviction types). However, the number of possession claims for all tenures was still 64% lower than the same quarter in 2019 before the pandemic hit.
In other eviction news, the government failed this year to introduce its long-awaited white paper on private renting, which ministers have said will lay the groundwork for ending Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions. The banning of Section 21 evictions was first promised by Theresa May in April 2021. Ministers have promised that the white paper will be introduced next year.
The other major way that the pandemic has impacted the work of tenancy management teams is through the changes to welfare. Last year saw a huge boost to the welfare system, with the furlough scheme, the £20 boost to Universal Credit and the restoration of Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to the 30th percentile.
This year we have watched many of these additional welfare provisions slowly be pulled back. The furlough scheme has now come to an end and the £20 boost to Universal Credit was reversed in October.
Ministers have also recently confirmed that LHA rates in 2022-21 will remain at the same level as introduced in March 2020. This marks the second year in a row that LHA rates have been frozen, meaning housing benefit will not keep up with inflation.
The cuts to welfare mean that tenants who are struggling financially face a difficult winter ahead, especially given the global trend of rapidly rising inflation, which has most notably impacted energy costs.
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Government’s plan to end no-fault evictions delayed until next year
LHA rates frozen for next year, minister confirms
Residents of G15 landlord go on service charge strike as bills skyrocket
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What to watch out for next year
The government has promised that a renters’ white paper will be published at some point next year. While the policies set out in the white paper will primarily cover the private rented sector, it is likely that it will also have ramifications for the social housing sector.
Most notably, ministers have said that the white paper will lay the grounds for the ending of Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions. Social landlords should watch closely for any changes to the eviction process.
This year also saw a couple of long-running scandals begin to received renewed attention. Firstly, out-of-borough housing allocations have been back in the news following one particularly shocking case of a London council attempting to move a family to Stoke-on-Trent.
This story caught the attention of national media and politicians, so it may well be that councils will find themselves increasingly scrutinised for this behaviour.
Second, the ongoing scandal of sky-rocketing service charges has also been in the news a few times this year. Most recently, Inside Housing reported that social housing tenants, shared owners and leaseholders were going on strike due to the lack of transparency over their charges. It seems unlikely that this story will go away anytime soon.
Finally, everyone will be keeping an eye on whether the predictions of soaring inflation are borne out over the next year. While we are still a far cry from the sort of percentage increases seen in the 1970s, there is no doubt that the cost of living is rising at a pace that is likely to outstrip earnings and will definitely outstrip welfare.
There is a lot of work that social landlords can do over the coming year to ensure their residents are supported in what is likely to be a difficult time.
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