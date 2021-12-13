The year in review: tenancy management

Since COVID-19 hit the UK in March last year, the pandemic has had a huge impact on social landlords’ tenancy management teams.

Most notably, the ban on evictions has changed how housing associations interact with residents who are struggling financially, with increased interaction between social landlords and tenants who are at risk of eviction.

When 2021 began, tenants in England were still protected from a ban on ‘bailiff-enforced’ evictions. This meant that bailiffs were not allowed to enter homes to enforce evictions that had been granted by the court.

Exceptions were made for anti-social behaviour cases, and cases where a person was more than six months in arrears.

When the bailiff-enforced eviction ban came to an end in May this year, renters in England were given longer notice periods of up to four months, depending on the type of eviction.