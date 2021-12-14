The year in review: Wales

The Welsh government’s Budget, which was published in draft form in December 2020 and confirmed in full in March, allocated £250m to its Social Housing Grant – almost four times the amount allocated in 2016.

The housing sector welcomed the Budget as a symbol of how social housing had moved up the agenda in Wales.

In May, Welsh Labour was re-elected as the largest party in the Senedd. Julie James remained the minister responsible for housing, albeit in the newly created role of climate change minister.

Housing was moved to a new climate change ministry, which also incorporated environment, energy, planning and transport. Welsh Labour was elected based on a manifesto that included a pledge to build at least 20,000 affordable homes this parliamentary term.

Unsurprisingly, climate change was a major topic for the housing sector in 2021, with the Welsh government establishing itself a trailblazer in the UK when it came to the decarbonisation of housing.

As of October, all grant-funded new build affordable homes in Wales are no longer able to use fossil fuel heating systems such as gas boilers.

Meanwhile, the government confirmed in November that existing social homes must be retrofitted to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of A – the highest rating – where possible within the next decade. This target is far more ambitious than any of the other UK nations.