The year in review: Wales

The Welsh housing sector received a large funding settlement this year as the government introduced tough new climate targets. Lucie Heath sums up the biggest stories from the past 12 months
The Welsh government’s Budget, which was published in draft form in December 2020 and confirmed in full in March, allocated £250m to its Social Housing Grant – almost four times the amount allocated in 2016.
The housing sector welcomed the Budget as a symbol of how social housing had moved up the agenda in Wales.
In May, Welsh Labour was re-elected as the largest party in the Senedd. Julie James remained the minister responsible for housing, albeit in the newly created role of climate change minister.
Housing was moved to a new climate change ministry, which also incorporated environment, energy, planning and transport. Welsh Labour was elected based on a manifesto that included a pledge to build at least 20,000 affordable homes this parliamentary term.
Unsurprisingly, climate change was a major topic for the housing sector in 2021, with the Welsh government establishing itself a trailblazer in the UK when it came to the decarbonisation of housing.
As of October, all grant-funded new build affordable homes in Wales are no longer able to use fossil fuel heating systems such as gas boilers.
Meanwhile, the government confirmed in November that existing social homes must be retrofitted to have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of A – the highest rating – where possible within the next decade. This target is far more ambitious than any of the other UK nations.
Housing associations in Wales have told Inside Housing that they do not expect the new ban on gas boilers to impact development plans due to the additional grant levels being offered by the government.
However, the environment threatens to impact development in another way as hundreds of social homes in Wales are currently stuck in the planning process due to new targets for phosphate levels in rivers that have essentially placed an embargo on housebuilding in some parts of the country.
While Welsh Labour may have been elected as the largest party in May’s elections, it ended up one seat short of an outright majority. This eventually led to Welsh Labour signing a co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru in November. The agreement included pledges to work together on a number of policies, including the creation of a new national construction company.
It also included a pledge to publish a white paper that will include proposals for a right to adequate housing, which is something the Welsh housing sector has long been campaigning for.
This year has also seen the Welsh government attempt to grapple with the building safety crisis.
Ministers have spent much of the year complaining about the fact that the UK government would not confirm how much funding would be allocated to Wales after it announced its Building Safety Fund for England in February.
In July, the Welsh government announced phase one of its own Building Safety Fund, which would see it fund fire safety surveys on buildings taller than 11 metres.
At the time Ms James said the government was in the process of developing a remediation fund, which will form the next phase of its programme.
News stories
Welsh government commits to building 20,000 low-carbon social rent homes
Welsh government to fund fire safety surveys on buildings over 11 metres
Welsh government bans fossil fuel boilers in new social homes
Hundreds of affordable homes in Wales paused as pollution targets place ’embargo’ on development
Welsh government to create national construction company as part of Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement
Features and analysis
Meet Julie James, Wales’ minister for climate change – which now includes housing
Key takeaways from the Welsh government’s Net Zero Wales plans
What to look out for next year
If this year was all about setting strict climate targets, then next year will be about seeing how these play out in action, especially in terms of new builds.
Schemes that are affected by the new ban on gas boilers will start to go through planning and come on site, so it will be interesting to see whether the heat-pump industry will be willing to keep pace with the demand from social housing providers and what impact all of this will have on cost.
It will also be worth keeping a close eye on affordable housing development numbers in Wales next year. The phosphates issue poses a real threat to development in Wales, while the sector is also dealing with the same soaring materials and supply chain costs as the rest of the UK.
Together, these factors could pose a real threat to the Welsh government’s ambition to build 20,000 affordable homes this parliamentary term.
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