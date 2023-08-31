There are better approaches to nutrient neutrality that do not undo conservation regulations

If the government wants to help ease the current approach to nutrient neutrality, our view is that it needs to do three key things.

First, the government needs to continue to support the significant industry that has sprung up to deliver HRA nutrient neutrality mitigation schemes.

Many schemes are already established or are being established and there is heavy existing investment behind them. These schemes will in many cases allow housing to avoid the need to address the HRA derogation tests by providing the necessary (‘Dutch nitrogen’) level of certainty that HRA caselaw requires of mitigation measures so as to demonstrate an “appropriate assessment” system with “no adverse effect on site integrity”.

Second, give clear national guidance to assist competent authorities when the NAS and IROPI tests can be regarded as met for housing applications where there is an associated unmitigated risk of nutrient pollution of European sites.

Clearly, we need new housing in this country. It is therefore no big leap to envisage successful derogation cases being made for housing schemes. This is particularly the case when one considers that the contribution made by housing to the risk of nutrient pollution is often very small and that the derogation tests ought to be applied proportionately.

The government could take the lead and make clear through guidance when reliance on the derogation tests would be appropriate.