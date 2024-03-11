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Joseph De-Ville, chair of the A Voice for Tenants steering group, hopes to make the case with new research that there needs to be a voice for tenants in national policy
With the Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer standards coming into force next month, there will be an increased focus on the importance of social landlords listening and responding to the concerns of their tenants.
I’m proud to be chairing a steering group made up of a range of other tenant representatives along with housing charity Shelter, landlords and others who think this is important. We aim to help progress a commitment that was originally in the Social Housing Green Paper back in 2018: the need for stronger representation for tenants at a national level, which was widely supported by tenants and landlords.
This work is being funded from resource provided by Taroe Trust (before they sadly ceased operation), the Longleigh Foundation and the G15, which is made up of the largest London housing associations. We have just published a brief to procure a research partner to gather views from a truly diverse – in all senses of the word – group of social tenants from across England.
We want the research to explore how arrangements could be put in place to give tenants a stronger voice on the issues that matter most to them. The brief does not presuppose the establishment of a permanent national tenant body, but is seeking research that will set out a range of options for how tenants could have a greater influence on policy-making at a national level.
Since the abolition of National Tenant Voice in July 2010, there has been no single body with a role to speak on behalf of social housing tenants.
In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, a range of national tenant organisations came together to call for the establishment of A Voice for Tenants. This work was initially supported by the government, which now seems to think that Social Housing Quality Resident Panel – with an agenda set by the government, and meetings and correspondence held in private – meets this need. We do not.
We believe that there is still a pressing need for the unmediated voice of social housing tenants to be heard in national policy debate, in the same way that the Children’s Commissioner skilfully advocated the perspective of children during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shelter’s social housing commission also called for a new national tenant organisation to give social housing residents a voice, and the London Housing Strategy commits the mayor to calling on the government to appoint an independent commissioner for social housing residents. The House of Commons’ Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee urged the government to establish a national tenant voice body in its report on the regulation of social housing, published in July 2022.
We hope our work will help add to these calls, establish the appetite – or absence thereof – of a range of tenants for it. If the appetite is strong, the research will also propose potential feasible ways in which it could be delivered.
“In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, a range of national tenant organisations came together to call for the establishment of A Voice for Tenants. This work was initially supported by the government”
If you know of potential research organisations that are capable of engaging broadly with tenants from right across the country, please do encourage them to consider responding to our brief and/or ask for further information by email.
We’re hoping to appoint the successful partner in April and they will then need support from tenant bodies and landlords to help access a broad range of views.
We will undoubtedly issue a further call to action on the pages of Inside Housing at that point and to publicise the work of our chosen partner, but please do get in touch by email if your organisation can support us.
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