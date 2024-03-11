With the Regulator of Social Housing’s new consumer standards coming into force next month, there will be an increased focus on the importance of social landlords listening and responding to the concerns of their tenants.

I’m proud to be chairing a steering group made up of a range of other tenant representatives along with housing charity Shelter, landlords and others who think this is important. We aim to help progress a commitment that was originally in the Social Housing Green Paper back in 2018: the need for stronger representation for tenants at a national level, which was widely supported by tenants and landlords.

This work is being funded from resource provided by Taroe Trust (before they sadly ceased operation), the Longleigh Foundation and the G15, which is made up of the largest London housing associations. We have just published a brief to procure a research partner to gather views from a truly diverse – in all senses of the word – group of social tenants from across England.