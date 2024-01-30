THFC chief executive to leave top job after more than two decades

The chief executive of The Housing Finance Corporation will step down after 22 years in the role #UKhousing

During his tenure, THFC grew its loan book from £1.4bn to £8bn and expanded its lending remit to all four parts of the UK.

Mr Williamson is credited with delivering “two decades of continuous growth” at the organisation.

Piers Williamson will vacate his role as head of the bond aggregator in March, but will remain with the business for a short transition period before leaving the group at its annual general meeting in July.

The bond aggregator said that Mr Williamson inherited a “historic high interest cost loan portfolio” and, along with his team, “transformed it to one of the most cost-effective long-term loan portfolios in the sector”.

Mr Williamson said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in growing the long-term investment market for housing associations over such an extensive period.

“Despite all sorts of adversity, housing associations have proved their resilience and represent a prime example of what a public private partnership can achieve.

“Even after 22 eventful years, never a day goes by when I do not learn more about these fascinating organisations and how they change people’s lives for the better. I hope I will be able to stay engaged in some capacity over the years to come.”

He will be replaced as chief executive on 11 March by Priya Nair. She has more than 25 years’ experience in financial services and joins from Abrdn Investment Management, where she was senior director of infrastructure.