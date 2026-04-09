THFC expands lending offer to give associations more access to cash

The aggregator, which currently holds £8.4bn in loans to associations, said it was expanding its range of products to give landlords more “flexibility, choice and speed” when looking to borrow.

The expansion includes new funding programmes open to housing associations across the UK, as well as new bond structures and a broadened fast-access facility that allows them to agree loans in advance and draw down the money within days when they need it.

Under the new facility, landlords can secure cash while keeping their options open on when, how much and for how long they borrow, with the longest arrangements lasting for up to 36 months.