THFC reports highest pre-tax surplus in 37-year history

The Housing Finance Corporation has reported its highest pre-tax surplus in its 37-year history, as it sets out a “refreshed” corporate strategy #UKhousing

The affordable housing aggregator and mutual lender was founded in 1987 to introduce private capital to the sector.

THFC said its results take its reserves to over £62m, representing a more than doubling over the past seven years.

The affordable housing aggregator’s annual results to 31 March 2024 showed a £7.95bn loan book and a pre-tax surplus of £8m – its highest yet.

The aggregator said the results “provide the foundation” for THFC to “embark on the next phase of its corporate strategy”, which centres on “growth and delivering new innovative financial solutions”.

As part of its plan, THFC said it will focus on unlocking new forms of private capital and creating new partnerships between the market and the sector. The aim is to develop a “much broader suite of financial solutions” for housing associations.

The aggregator has also expanded its senior leadership team, with roles focused on finance, sustainability, risk and operations, strategy and people.

Arun Poobalasingam has taken up a new role of chief partnerships officer, responsible for relationship management, product and business development.

Gavin Richards has been promoted to head of relationship management, while Hedley Hadfield has joined as relationship manager.

Priya Nair, chief executive of THFC, said: “THFC was born 37 years ago and the landscape has altered dramatically since then.