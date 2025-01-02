THFC secures £20m transaction for Acis Group

This deal marks Acis Group’s first financing arrangement via Blend, THFC’s wholly owned subsidiary launched in 2018.

To date, it has provided more than £1.5bn in finance and facilities to 33 borrowers across the UK.

THFC first announced in June that it had agreed the committed £20m loan facility with the housing association.

The deal had a 12-month availability period for pricing to be set. This was done in December and issuance has now been made through Blend as part of its £3bn Euro Medium-Term Note programme.

The 20-year secured notes, which have a fixed interest rate of 5.748%, are expected to mature in December 2044.