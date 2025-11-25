THFC strengthens top team with three senior appointments

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The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) has revealed three new senior appointments as it looks to strengthen its top team.
THFC believes the new recruits to its executive team will reinforce “its commitment to sustainable investment and strategic growth across the social and affordable housing sector”.
Karin Erlander joins this month as senior director of credit. Prior to joining THFC, she spent 18 years at S&P Global Ratings, analysing credit risk across sectors such as utilities, infrastructure, consumer products and healthcare.
In the last nine years, she has focused on social housing providers, universities and local authorities.
Ms Erlander said: “[I have] a strong desire to enable and support THFC’s mission to provide financial support to the sector, [and] I am delighted to be able to share my credit analysis skills and deep sector knowledge with THFC.”
Susan Bailey will take on the role of senior director of finance at THFC in December. She is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience managing finance teams across a range of sectors including financial services, commerce and not-for-profit.
Ms Bailey said: “I am delighted to be joining THFC and look forward to contributing to the group’s efforts to enhance its operations in line with its strategic growth agenda.”
Andrea Jelic will join THFC in the new year as senior director of capital markets, and will be responsible for all aspects of financing, investor relations and key stakeholder engagement.
She has over 16 years of debt capital markets experience, having previously worked at HSBC, RBC and Nomura, where she advised major UK and European public sector institutions on various aspects of their bond issuance programmes.
Ms Jelic said: “I am delighted to be joining THFC and [to be working] alongside a team of highly skilled and motivated individuals.
“The institution is uniquely positioned to support UK affordable housing, and I look forward to contributing to its growth at a critical point in time for the sector.”
THFC currently has a loan book of nearly £8bn and supports more than 145 housing associations nationwide. Earlier this month, the bond aggregator announced £350m of new loans to three social landlords through its ‘Blend Funding’ vehicle.
Priya Nair, chief executive at THFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome such highly respected and tenured professionals to THFC at a time of continued evolution and opportunity for the affordable housing sector.
“Their combined experience will support our mission to provide stable, sustainable financing for affordable homes across the UK. These appointments reflect our continued focus on building resilience and innovation in our work within the sector.”
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