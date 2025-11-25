THFC strengthens top team with three senior appointments

THFC believes the new recruits to its executive team will reinforce “its commitment to sustainable investment and strategic growth across the social and affordable housing sector”.

Karin Erlander joins this month as senior director of credit. Prior to joining THFC, she spent 18 years at S&P Global Ratings, analysing credit risk across sectors such as utilities, infrastructure, consumer products and healthcare.

In the last nine years, she has focused on social housing providers, universities and local authorities.