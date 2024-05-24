THFC strikes £30m deal for Abri Group subsidiary

The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) has secured a £30m deal for a subsidiary of the Abri Group #UKhousing

The 50,000-home landlord has a target to build at least 10,000 new homes by 2030 by investing more than £2.6bn.

THFC was able to arrange a deal that suited Abri’s requirements for a shorter maturity date of 12 years. NatWest served as bookrunner on the multimillion-pound deal, which achieved a rate of 5.74%.

The affordable housing aggregator has raised £30m in the capital markets for the Swaythling Housing Society Limited.

The group said it had allocated 75% of its new build programme to social and affordable housing and had plans to maximise the number of homes delivered through modern methods of construction.

Vimal Gaglani, director of treasury and financial planning at Abri, said: “We believe that everyone deserves a safe, warm and sustainable place to call home, and we are very pleased to have secured £30m through Blend [a THFC subsidiary] at a rate and maturity that meets our needs.

“We are grateful to THFC for their support and partnership in securing this loan, which will allow us to continue our work in providing affordable housing for the communities we serve in the South of England.”

Earlier this week, S&P revealed that Octavia Housing will keep its BBB credit rating as the landlord continues merger discussions with Abri.

The rating agency said that Octavia’s partnership discussions and new leadership appointments would support the non-compliant landlord’s operations and governance.